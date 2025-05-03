TrinityBridge Appoints Andrew Knight as Client Relationship Director for Scotland

TrinityBridge, a leading wealth management firm with offices in Glasgow and Edinburgh, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Knight as Client Relationship Director for Scotland.

Andrew brings a wealth of experience to the role, having worked at TrinityBridge for the past 25 years. Serving as a highly successful Financial Planning Director for the business over the past 15 years, prior to this he led the firm’s Edinburgh office, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership and client management skills

In this new role, Andrew will be responsible for managing and growing relationships with high-net-worth clients. He will play a critical part in driving the firm’s growth by identifying and securing new client relationships, developing strategic partnerships, and enhancing the firm’s market presence.

Commenting on Andrew’s appointment, Marcelo Rodrigues, Managing Director for Scotland says: “We are thrilled to have secured Andrew’s services for this newly created role at TrinityBridge. His extensive experience and proven track record in financial planning and client relationship management make him the perfect fit for this role. We are confident that he will help us continue to deliver exceptional service to our clients and drive our growth in the Scottish market.”

Andrew Knight added, “I am very excited to be taking on this new role at TrinityBridge and look forward to working with the team, who I know well, to build and strengthen our client relationships. TrinityBridge has a strong reputation for excellence in wealth management, and I am eager to contribute to the firm’s continued success.”