True Potential appoints Stuart Dodson as CEO of True Potential Wealth Management

True Potential Group has appointed Stuart Dodson as Chief Executive Officer of True Potential Wealth Management. Dodson joins True Potential Wealth Management at a pivotal time as the business embarks on its next phase of growth and continues to strengthen its position as a leading UK wealth management firm.

As CEO of True Potential Wealth Management, Stuart will lead the development and delivery of the wealth management strategy; a strategy that focuses on driving sustained growth, delivering the right outcomes for clients and embracing True Potential’s entrepreneurial, digital-first approach.

Stuart brings to True Potential over 25 years’ experience in regulated financial services. Most recently he served as Group Managing Director at Openwork, overseeing distribution across wealth, mortgage and protection channels, managing over 4,700 financial advisers and helping secure £120 million in private equity investment.

Before this, as Managing Director of Newcastle Financial Advisers, Stuart reshaped the business’s adviser culture, built operational infrastructure and delivered sustained revenue and profitable growth over nearly a decade. Stuart has also held senior leadership positions at Legal & General, where he led financial advice teams across a range of distribution models, and at the Financial Services Authority, where he focused on financial education and consumer confidence in the regulated financial advice market.

Gerry Mallon, CEO of True Potential, commented:

“Stuart’s appointment marks a new chapter for True Potential Wealth Management. With an enormous advice gap in the UK, Stuart will play a key role in ensuring we continue to evolve our market-leading wealth proposition and award-winning technology so that we can help even more people to achieve their financial goals.

”With a proven record in driving sustained growth, leading transformation and keeping clients at the centre of every decision, Stuart is the ideal leader for True Potential Wealth Management and an excellent addition to the True Potential Group Executive Committee.”

Stuart Dodson commented “I’m thrilled to be joining True Potential Wealth Management at such an exciting time. The business has seen tremendous growth over recent years and, under Gerry’s leadership, has made clear the market opportunity and the level of ambition.

“I look forward to joining the very talented and well-established True Potential Wealth Management team as we focus on delivering exceptional client outcomes, evolving the digital experience and scaling the business responsibly.”

Stuart will take up his new position as CEO of True Potential Wealth Management, based in Newcastle, Monday 5 January 2026.

Stuart Dodson