Twenty7tec partners with Next Intelligence

Leading adviser tech, Twenty7tec and award-winning mortgage and insurance club, Next Intelligence, have collaborated to give Next Intelligence members access to Twenty7tec’s SOURCE module as part of its Mortgage Club offering.

The agreement will see members have access to Twenty7tec’s SOURCE module, available through its Velocity platform, which gives advisers a more efficient way to research lender product, criteria and affordability data and retrieve more accurate results for their customers.

Next Intelligence has supported advisers for over 25 years with its offering, giving them access to premium services and tools which help intermediaries deliver better customer outcomes. It is part of Mortgage Intelligence Holdings, which has three other entities: Mortgage Intelligence, Mortgage Next, and FYB.

Nathan Reilly, Director at Twenty7tec, says: “Next Intelligence is a renowned name amongst the adviser community. We’re incredibly pleased to partner with them to offer our eligibility tool, SOURCE, under the Next Intelligence member benefits.

“As any adviser knows, the mortgage market can be a turbulent and challenging space to navigate, but with the right tools and technology, advisers can give the most accurate information to their customers whilst meeting the ever-demanding regulatory requirements. Our technology is designed to do just that.”

Jason Bryant, Head of Sales at Next Intelligence, says: “We’re proud to offer this product to our members, giving them access to one of the most highly regarded tools on the market to help them navigate the ever-changing landscape of affordability and criteria. Having up-to-date information has never been so important for advisers, and we know that they will benefit from this exciting collaboration.”