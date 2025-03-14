Twenty7tec: Product availability sets new record – breaks through 25,000 barrier

Twenty7tec, the leading adviser tech provider, has announced that the number of mortgage products available on the UK mortgage market has reached a new peak.

Facts on mortgage product volumes in February 2025:

At the end of February 2025, a new record was set of 25,090 products in the market.

This was the first time there have ever been more than 25,000 products available and shows a month end total up by 2.33% on January 2025.

The market is also currently at a new high for products in the maximum 90% LTV and maximum 95% LTV ranges, with over 1,806 products available in these ranges.

February also set a new record for the highest number of average products available per day at 24,776.1 products per day.

This is 27.1% more products available per day on average in February 2025 compared to February 2024.

Nathan Reilly, director at Twenty7tec, says:

“We’ve seen a greater level of activity from First Time Buyers in the market in February 2025, helped no doubt by the new record number of products available in the 90%+ Loan To Value ranges.

“For years, we saw the peak of March 2020, pre-lockdown, where the market had set a record of 20,176 products available and thought it might prove hard to surpass. It took until March 2024 to better that figure, and the market has only continued to flourish since then.

“In fact, every month has beaten the year prior’s equivalent month for the past 19 months. That’s quite a bull run for the market.

“Of course, as the volume of products increases, we need to balance that with making applications as easy as possible so that advisers can spend their time on the activities which most benefit their customers.

“Our APPLY platform has experienced a 13.39% year-to-date increase compared to the same period in 2024 as more advisers use the functionality as part of their day to day work . APPLY streamlines the submission of decisions in principle and full applications, enabling advisers to connect effortlessly with lenders and enhance their workflow. In turn, that improves their service timelines and their profitability.”