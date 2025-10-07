UK accountants to Chancellor: cut business costs or cut growth

Chloe Gronow

·

New research from leading global accountancy body, ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) reveals a stark picture of declining economic confidence, mounting pressures on business, and deep concerns about the effectiveness of HMRC services as the Government prepares for the Budget.

In a UK wide survey of finance professionals, only six percent are feeling optimistic or did not have a view about the economy and almost two-thirds (64%) believe the outlook is negative.

The greatest challenges facing businesses today include employment taxes (60%), spiralling costs (25%) and regulatory burden (13%).

When asked what would best help to boost growth, around a third (30%) of respondents called for reducing costs on business – far ahead of any other option – while 37% said the Government’s top Budget priority should be growing the economy.

Calls for clarity are also growing, with nearly a quarter (23%) demanding long-term certainty on tax and spending.

Meanwhile, accountants warn that HMRC’s poor service levels are directly damaging productivity. Well over half (57%) say HMRC inefficiencies are having a negative impact on their organisation or their clients – a persistent problem over multiple surveys carried out since October 2023. 

Reduced call waiting times (20%), improved communication (18%), and priority access for professional agents (11%) were highlighted as the most urgent areas for reform.

On taxation, businesses say employment taxes are the single biggest barrier to growth, with 60% identifying them as the most damaging.

Gemma Gathercole, Strategic Engagement Lead for England, ACCA UK, said:

“These results should be a wake up call for the Chancellor. 94% lack confidence in the economy. More than half say HMRC inefficiencies are having a negative impact on their organisation or their clients.

“As accountants, we are at the frontline of business and our message for the upcoming Budget is clear: cut business costs or cut growth.”

Related Articles

Sign up to the IFA Newsletter

Name

Trending Articles

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, that fits perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast – listen to the latest episode

Discover more Podcasts
IFA Magazine
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

Our website uses cookies to enhance your experience and to help us understand how you interact with our site. Read our full Cookie Policy for more information.