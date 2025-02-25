UK businesses leading the way with record numbers of female leaders and board members

Top British companies are continuing to lead the way for gender equality in boardrooms with women occupying nearly 43% of roles on company boards according to a new report published today (Tuesday 25 February).

The FTSE Women Leaders Review report for 2025, backed by the government and sponsored by sector giants Lloyds Banking Group and KPMG LLP, shows that women now occupy 1,275 or 43% of roles on company boards and 6,743 (35%) of leadership roles at the 350 FTSE companies.

This marks a year-on-year increase and means the target of 40% women’s representation by the end of this year continues to be achieved by FTSE350 businesses. The results of this review show the progress being made to break down barriers to opportunity at the highest levels, within some of the most innovative and important companies in the UK.

Delivering equal opportunities for women is at the heart of the government’s growth mission as part of the Plan for Change, by ensuring they have fair access to a stable, well-paid jobs which will also help drive up living standards. At a London event this evening, business leaders, ministers and the leaders of the Review will come together to reflect upon and celebrate this progress as well as the contribution it is making to creating a stronger, more dynamic economy.

But the government recognises there is still more to do to bring more women into roles such as company Chairs and CEOs and to increase the number of women on boards and in leadership who hold executive roles. The government will work with FTSE companies and other organisations to ensure that everyone has an equal opportunity to achieve their full potential based on their talent.



The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said:

“The UK is leading the charge for gender equality in boardrooms, but we cannot rest on our laurels. We must break down the barriers that stop many women being represented in decision-making roles, so that top talent reaches the highest levels of leadership in businesses driving economic growth across Britain.”

Minister for Investment Baroness Gustafsson OBE said:

“I know from founding my own business how strong female voices inspire positive change throughout an organisation, bringing new ideas and adding greater value. Today’s report shows that whilst the momentum is with us, we have so much further to go. Working with business leaders and investors, we will do everything we can to unlock more opportunities for women at the highest levels as we go for growth and deliver our Plan for Change.”

The UK’s approach to gender equality in boardrooms is setting an international precedent for inclusive business, coming second only to France in the G7, with 43.4% representation compared to 45.4%. Whilst France and many other countries employ the use of quotas, the action taken by British companies has been entirely voluntary demonstrating the ability of the private sector to lead the way, alongside government support, but without overburdening regulation.

By leading the way and committing to improving gender equality companies are demonstrating the market value of increased representation of women in senior roles and the diversity of thinking that this brings, trickling down into small and medium sized businesses who look to replicate this success.

The government’s flagship Employment Rights Bill and Plan to Make Work Pay will further strengthen women’s rights in the workplace and increase protections for women going through the menopause, as well as protections from dismissal whilst pregnant or on maternity leave.

Vivienne Artz, CEO of the FTSE Women Leaders Review, said:

“In an increasingly disruptive world in which companies are faced with a combination of economic, geo-political and technological change British businesses are setting an international standard for balanced and inclusive leadership.

“With its unique Government-backed and business-led voluntary approach, the UK has spearheaded a world-leading transformation in the highest ranks of industry. Whilst FTSE 350 company boards are now gender-balanced, sustained effort and determination is required to achieve the 40% target for women in leadership by the end of this year.

“We look forward to working with businesses to deliver on this ambition.”

Penny James and Nimesh Patel, Co-Chairs of the FTSE Women Leaders Review, said:

“The UK is nothing short of world-leading in driving gender balance at the top of business with business leaders delivering change through voluntary action rather than quotas. Despite many competing priorities companies continue to see equality of opportunity as key to improving productivity and achieving growth.

“Balance on FTSE 350 boards has been achieved and women’s representation on executive teams is steadily increasing but a step-up in commitment is required to deliver parity in the key leadership roles. Over the coming year we urge UK business to remain focused on sustaining momentum, harnessing all of the available talent and driving towards a business environment that offers opportunity for all.”