UK businesses risk losing access to international talent due to poor compliance

UK businesses are risking losing access to international talent due to compliance failures amid a surge in government enforcement, according to a business immigration law expert at Taylor Rose, the fast-growing UK law firm.

The latest government statistics1 show that 1,948 sponsor licences were revoked in the year ending June 2025, more than double the volume in the previous 12 months (937).

In May, the government published a white paper2 outlining further reforms to enforcement and sponsorship, indicating a continued tightening of how sponsors are monitored and scrutinised, including more rigorous checks on a wide variety of documentation and sector-specific audits.

Victoria Welsh, Head of Business Immigration at Taylor Rose, says the Home Office crackdown poses a huge risk to the 120,000+ UK businesses with sponsor licences who depend heavily on overseas talent, which is a vital source of skilled labour to many sectors.

Sponsor licences are granted by the Home Office and allow UK-based organisations to hire foreign nationals who cannot otherwise work legally in the UK. Businesses that have their licences revoked lose the ability to do so and the visas of their existing sponsored workforce are terminated (together with those of any family members). This can result in significant cost to recruit and train replacement staff, potentially difficulties in finding suitable workers, as well as the time and cost of going through Home Office compliance checks and audits.

The most common reasons for revocation of sponsor licences include underpaying sponsored workers; failing to provide or be able to evidence genuine employment in line with the criteria set out by the Home Office; and allowing illegal working – sometimes unwittingly. But Taylor Rose says that while some unscrupulous businesses are deliberately contravening the rules, many are caught out by poor compliance processes or under-resourcing.

Victoria Welsh said:

“As the government steps up its efforts to tackle abuse of the immigration system, more and more businesses are getting caught in the crossfire because of failures in compliance. Often these arise because of a lack of awareness of what is required, and the margin for error is narrow.

“Many revocations arise due to failures we see time and time again, such as workers being inadvertently underpaid after triggers including changing working hours, salary deductions or unpaid leave; businesses not conducting up to date and correct Right to Work checks before a worker’s employment starts or failing to track when visas are going to expire. Whatever the cause, sponsor compliance is not optional and failure to take it seriously can result in the loss of a critical source of skilled labour.”

Increased compliance checks

The Home Office has increased its efforts to enforce compliance with Sponsor Licence holders, with digital and automated systems to allow resources to be more far-reaching than ever before. The days of getting an email alerting of the intention to audit being the main red flag are gone – most of the time a ‘desktop’ audit is being done without the organisation even knowing.

This includes improved data and intelligence sharing across government agencies such as DWP and HMRC, where PAYE records are cross-referenced with visa and sponsorship records. Checks on public data platforms such as the Insolvency Register and Companies House for changes in the company name, ownership, address, or directors have become more sophisticated. The first a Sponsor Licence holder knows something is awry can be when they receive a digital document request for full employee Right to Work records, job descriptions, and staff lists, a (not optional) invitation to a virtual compliance interview or an on-site audit.

Sectors with the highest level of revocations currently include adult social care, hospitality, retail and construction, but other organisations are not immune from scrutiny. Neglecting to properly resource, implement and manage compliance procedures poses a significant risk to any business.

Victoria Welsh added:

“Foreign talent is an important resource for UK businesses with over 136,000 organisations and institutions registered as licensed sponsors for work and study. It’s imperative that businesses ensure they not only adhere to fair employment practices, but also stay up to date with their sponsor compliance and related staff training, prepare themselves for unannounced audits by being audit-ready at all times and having expert support on hand in case the worst happens. If they don’t, they risk losing one of their most valuable resources – their staff.”