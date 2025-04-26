UK employees need to be more appreciated – Reward Gateway | Edenred

In response to a recent report from Gallup which has tracked global employee wellbeing, Nebel Crowhurst, Chief Appreciation Officer at Reward Gateway | Edenred comments on why employees need to feel more appreciated in UK businesses.

Nebel Crowhurst, Chief Appreciation Officer at Reward Gateway | Edenred, commented: “It comes as no surprise that British workers are amongst the saddest and most disengaged in Europe. Recent research from Reward Gateway found that employers in the UK are suffering from an appreciation crisis, with women and those in large organisations specifically suffering the most. It’s clear from today’s Gallup report that in order for the UK employees’ outlook to improve, businesses must adjust their wellbeing and HR strategies.

“The results of employees feeling more appreciated are there for all to see. The report found appreciation to be a key driver of workplace success, with 88% reportedly working harder, 73% taking on extra work, and 91% feeling more engaged, all as a direct result of feeling more appreciated. This report showed that appreciation is not just an effective strategy for fostering employee happiness, but also a smart investment that leads to increased productivity, thereby enhancing overall business results. While businesses cannot control external factors, they are able to dictate what happens within their teams, and they should ensure they take advantage of this.

“Also raised in today’s Gallup report was that stressed-out managers are cited as the primary cause for fall in employee engagement. Stress and its impact on employees is not a novel phenomenon, though this may be a driver of why it’s been normalised in the workplace. There is a general expectation that employees must ‘carry on’ with their work despite experiencing declining mental health and symptoms of burn-out like detachment, irritability and exhaustion. While younger generations are being more mindful of mental wellbeing, businesses need to make this a priority in their workplaces.

“Stress creates a dampener on workplace culture, and more importantly, tears down employees and their mood, productivity and motivation to try harder and do better. Especially within the UK amidst the push to ‘Get Britain Working Again’, it’s crucial organisations take initiatives to make stress-free workplaces, so employees actually look forward to cracking on with their work.”