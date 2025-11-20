UK master trusts show progress on climate change policy advocacy, but key gaps remain – LCP

As COP30 focuses global attention on the policies and intervention needed to deliver a net-zero future, LCP has analysed sixteen of the UK’s largest master trusts, representing over £200 billion in assets. The findings reveal a growing awareness of climate policy advocacy but also highlight key areas where further action is required.

LCP assessed these master trusts against its views on best practice in climate change policy advocacy, which sets out seven key principles for climate policy advocacy: clear policy views, defined strategies, strong governance, adequate resourcing, diverse engagement methods, stakeholder engagement and transparent disclosure. LCP believes these principles provide a practical framework for master trusts to influence policy effectively in their members’ interests.

Key findings:

Delegation: Many master trusts delegate policy advocacy to sponsoring companies, which can work well if trustees maintain active oversight and regular reporting. However, oversight quality varies: some boards review quarterly, while others have less visibility.

Engagement strategies: Most master trusts have broad sustainability frameworks, but few publish distinct climate advocacy strategies. They often focus on company engagement; however, some leading schemes now have clear climate roadmaps and actively support policies to boost low-carbon investment.

Transparent disclosure: Most master trusts keep internal records of policy interactions, but few disclose them publicly. Even where full disclosure is not possible, summarising key themes, channels, and outcomes enhances accountability and member confidence.

Collaboration: Almost all master trusts covered by LCP's analysis participate in initiatives such as The Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC) or UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association (UKSIF). Where collaboration, particularly through sponsoring companies, is the main route for climate policy engagement, more needs to be done to ensure the trustees understand the objectives and outcomes to ensure alignment with their policies.

Resourcing: Larger master trusts or those backed by large parent organisations have greater access to sustainability specialists. Smaller or standalone trusts may struggle to dedicate sufficient expertise, though some compensate through strategic partnerships or targeted collaborations.

LCP is urging master trusts to prioritise three areas to ensure the fundamentals are effectively in place. First, trustees should clarify and publish their climate policy positions. They should also strengthen governance and oversight of engagements with policymakers, ensuring that delegated advocacy is monitored and outcomes reviewed. Finally, they should be transparent about their climate advocacy activity and the outcomes of policy interactions.

Nigel Dunn, Partner at LCP, said:

“Some of the biggest risks we face today, including climate change, are systemic. Policy makers around the world have gathered at COP30 to find a way forward to a net-zero global economy. Master trusts need to play their part and are well placed to play a larger role in shaping the climate transition because of their natural influence across the market and their position as credible long-term stakeholders.”

Natalie Porter, Consultant at LCP, added:

“It is positive to see more awareness of the role climate policy advocacy plays. Across the master trust market, there is now a clearer understanding that policy engagement is essential rather than a ‘nice to have’. To build on this progress, more work is needed to strengthen this area further.”