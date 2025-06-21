UK ranks among most ‘investing-obsessed’ nations – beating US and India

Younger generations worldwide are increasingly turning to investing as a way to build long-term wealth amid growing financial uncertainty. In fact, the proportion of under-40s investing monthly has more than tripled over the past decade, outpacing their older counterparts. In the UK alone, 61% are now investing.

But where in the world are people most curious about investing – and which types of assets are seeing the highest demand?

To find out, forex broker experts at BrokerChooser analysed global search volumes for key investment-related phrases like “how to trade forex,” “which crypto to buy now,” and “investing for beginners” to reveal the top 10 countries most curious about investing – and which markets they’re most drawn to.

Global investing obsession: Who’s googling investing the most? Top 10 countries ranked

Rank Country Crypto* Forex* General investing* Stock* ETF* [TOTAL] Monthly searches for all investing terms per 1M residents 1 Australia 6,691 2,122 1,412 17,654 1,478 29,359 2 Singapore 8,108 5,962 3,322 3,245 1,891 22,527 3 Kenya 414 16,757 38 64 14 17,288 4 New Zealand 7,112 2,371 1,361 4,646 571 16,061 5 Canada 5,044 1,601 708 5,702 1,510 14,566 6 UAE 3,552 6,161 2,142 1,564 485 13,904 7 UK 4,974 2,282 1,326 3,331 742 12,655 8 Ireland 5,011 1,262 603 3,514 706 11,096 9 US 3,953 1,101 930 3,165 1,045 10,194 10 Malaysia 1,677 5,392 460 752 307 8,589

Average monthly searches per 1M residents For the complete data of all countries analysed, please click here

The UK ranks seventh among the world’s most investment-curious nations, recording 12,655 monthly investment-related searches per 1 million residents. Cryptocurrency dominates the country’s search behaviour with 4,974 monthly lookups per capita, followed by strong interest in stocks (3,331) and forex (2,282). Notably, the UK’s forex-related searches are nearly double those of Ireland (1,262) and the US (1,101), highlighting a growing appetite among Brits for currency trading.

Australia named most ‘investing-obsessed’ country in the world

Australia tops the list as the world’s most investment-curious nation, clocking in a whopping 29,359 investment-related monthly searches per 1 million people. Aussies show particularly high interest in stocks, generating nearly 18,000 searches in this category alone – the highest among all nations. Crypto also holds strong appeal with 6,691 monthly searches for terms like “crypto news today” and “how to buy crypto”. Investor confidence is on the rise, with 79% of Australians feeling optimistic about the markets by late 2024.

Singapore ranks second, with 22,527 monthly investment-related searches per 1 million people. Interest is strongest in crypto (8,108 searches), followed by forex (5,962) and general investing-focused queries like “how to invest my money” (3,322). In fact, a high 88% of Singaporeans now invest, setting aside over a quarter of their income for investment purposes.

Kenya takes third place, amassing 17,288 monthly searches per 1 million people, largely driven by a massive 16,757 searches for forex-related terms – the highest forex interest of any country surveyed. This figure is nearly triple the UAE’s (6,161) and eight times higher than South Africa’s (2,749).

New Zealanders rank fourth, with a notable 16,061 monthly searches per 1 million residents. Cryptosearches dominate the nation, making up almost half of all searches (7,112 monthly searches), while stock-related queries account for 4,676 searches. In March 2025, Kiwis’ investments in Wall Street reached a near record high of US$67.1 billion – more than double the value from five years ago.

Rounding out the top five is Canada, with 14,566 monthly searches related to investing. Stocks (5,702)and crypto (5,044) are the most popular asset types, as nearly one in three Canadians (27%) say they’re willing to take on more risk to reach their financial goals amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

Adam Nasli, from BrokerChooser, commented on the growing interest in investing worldwide:

“A lot of people hesitate to make their first move into investing, often held back by fear of making the wrong decision. Some of the biggest barriers tend to be a lack of knowledge and fear of losing money.

However, it’s important to remember that with the right resources and expert guidance, almost anyone can build a solid foundation of understanding. Learning key concepts like risk management and diversifying your portfolio can help you make informed decisions instead of reacting out of fear.

Once you get past those initial hurdles, smart investing opens up real opportunities to build sustainable wealth. Rather than seeing it as a gamble, think of it as a strategic tool to achieve your financial goals. The growing curiosity worldwide shows that more people are ready to move beyond hesitation and start exploring what’s possible.”