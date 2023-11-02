Understanding the rise in bond yields: implications and opportunities for investors

By Tiffany Wilding, Mike Cudzil

The spike in bond yields presents an opportunity for fixed income investors to earn capital gains and diversify portfolios.

Summary

The recent spike in bond yields presents an opportunity for fixed income investors to add longer-duration assets with high starting yields and potential for capital gains, while also diversifying their portfolios.

The rise in bond bond yields is driven chiefly by markets’ perception of a reduced risk of recession, which, counterintuitively, could lead to a jump in the supply of government bonds in the future.

The spike in rates also tightens financial conditions, making new debt more expensive and eventually slowing economic activity, which may lead to central banks easing.



Read the full article here

