Fixed Income - Investments

Understanding the rise in bond yields: implications and opportunities for investors

by | Nov 2, 2023

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On X
Share Via Email

By Tiffany Wilding, Mike Cudzil

The spike in bond yields presents an opportunity for fixed income investors to earn capital gains and diversify portfolios.

Summary

  • The recent spike in bond yields presents an opportunity for fixed income investors to add longer-duration assets with high starting yields and potential for capital gains, while also diversifying their portfolios.
  • The rise in bond bond yields is driven chiefly by markets’ perception of a reduced risk of recession, which, counterintuitively, could lead to a jump in the supply of government bonds in the future.
  • The spike in rates also tightens financial conditions, making new debt more expensive and eventually slowing economic activity, which may lead to central banks easing.


Read the full article here

For Professional Investors Only. PIMCO Europe Ltd (Company No. 2604517) is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (12 Endeavour Square, London E20 1JN) in the UK. PIMCO Europe Ltd services are available only to professional clients as defined in the Financial Conduct Authority’s Handbook and are not available to individual investors, who should not rely on this communication. ©2023, PIMCO Past performance is not a guarantee or a reliable indicator of future results.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On X
Share Via Email

Related articles

Why are ESG Funds under consultation by the FCA?

Why are ESG Funds under consultation by the FCA?

The FCA is currently in consultation to set sustainable investment reporting standards for funds that can be understood and relied upon by advisers. This involves trying to label funds to describe how “green” the funds are trying to be.  IFA Magazine has...

Is now a good time to invest in bonds?

Is now a good time to invest in bonds?

Bond yields have gone back to the noughties Government bonds have been a disaster zone for investors in the last two years An update on pension lifestyling funds Is now a good time to invest in bonds? How to invest in bonds Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at...

Trending articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, designed to fit perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast - listen to the latest episode

Discover more podcasts
x