Utmost Life and Pensions completes four full scheme buy-ins YTD in 2025 totalling £177m

Meg Bratley

Unsplash - 09/07/2025

Utmost Life and Pensions today announces that it completed four separate full-scheme buy-ins YTD in 2025. 

In total, the transactions insure the benefits of 1,127 pensioners and dependants as well as 1,365 deferred members. New business premiums for the four deals totalled £177m. 

PwC and Isio each acted as lead brokers on two transactions. Utmost Life and Pensions’ in-house legal team was supported by CMS UK. 

This follows Utmost Life and Pensions’ successful entry into the bulk purchase annuity market with the completion of two transactions at the end of 2024 and will further enable the company to continue on its growth trajectory.   

Gary Needham, Head of BPA Business Development at Utmost Life and Pensions said: “These transactions demonstrate the strength of our proposition in the pension de-risking market. We continue to see strong demand from schemes looking to secure their members’ benefits and Utmost offers a new and attractive choice. 

“We are delighted to have had the opportunity to work with the Trustees and their advisers to successfully complete these buy-ins and secure positive outcomes for their members”.  

