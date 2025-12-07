Virgin Money investment business rebranded as Octopus Money Direct

Octopus Money has now completed its acquisition of Virgin Money’s investment business, following FCA approval. As of today, the business is rebranded as Octopus Money Direct.

The deal adds around 150,000 customers and £3.8 billion in assets under management to Octopus Money’s fast-growing direct-to-customer wealth platform – strengthening its position as a hybrid investing service, combining digital investing with human-led financial planning.

Ruth Handcock OBE, CEO of Octopus Money, said: ‘We’re delighted to welcome Virgin Money Investments’ customers and team to Octopus Money. These investors have already taken important steps to secure their financial futures, and we’re committed to giving them access to the tools and 1-to-1 support they need to feel confident about their money.’



No major changes are planned for customers in the immediate term.