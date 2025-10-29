Vitality launches full serious illness cover range on UnderwriteMe

Vitality has today announced that its most comprehensive Serious Illness Cover product – SIC 3X – is now available on UnderwriteMe’s Protection Platform, meaning advisers can access the full range of Vitality Serious Illness Cover products – SIC 1X, SIC 2X and SIC 3X – alongside its life cover and income protection products which are already offered through the platform.

Vitality’s Serious Illness Cover

Vitality’s Serious Illness Cover covers 74 conditions in full, and a further 100 severity-based conditions. Unlike traditional insurers, Vitality uses a severity-based approach, with payouts ranging from 5% to 75% of the sum assured. This means clients can receive support at earlier stages of diagnosis and make multiple claims if their condition worsens or they experience another illness. The range includes SIC 1X, SIC 2X and SIC 3X, each offering progressively broader cover, and with all three now available on UnderwriteMe, advisers can more easily compare options and select the most suitable level of protection for their clients.

About SIC 3X

SIC 3X builds on the features of SIC 2X, adding 31 extra lower-severity conditions to cover a total of 174 conditions, including 60 unique to Vitality*. It also allows clients to claim, in full, up to three times their sum assured if they are diagnosed with multiple illnesses during the policy term. Like all Vitality Serious Illness Cover products, SIC 3X includes Dementia and FrailCare Cover as standard.

From today, advisers can quote, compare and submit applications for all three Serious Illness Cover options in one process on UnderwriteMe’s Protection Platform, supported by real-time underwriting decisions and a single application journey across multiple insurers.

Justin Garbutt, Director of IFA Distribution at Vitality, said: “Making Serious Illness Cover 3X available on UnderwriteMe completes the integration of our full Serious Illness Cover range on the platform. This partnership is another step in making protection more accessible and ensuring more people have the cover they need. By combining comprehensive products with a seamless digital journey, we’re helping advisers support their clients and ultimately enhancing and protecting more lives.”

Nilesh Patel, Chief Revenue and Customer Officer, UnderwriteMe:“It’s great to see Vitality’s Serious Illness Cover 3X productbeing added to The Protection Platform. This further enhances the suite of products already available on our Platform to support customers ever-growing protection needs.”