VouchedFor launches ‘explainer’ series to grow consumer understanding

VouchedFor has launched a ‘financial explainer’ series for advisers to use with consumers, covering a range of topics on which they might seek advice. The content is available for advisers to download, and firms can add their own branding to share with their clients.

The series will also be available direct-to-consumers, offering an improved understanding of both personal finance issues and the importance of professional financial advice.

The series, titled ‘VouchedFor explains…’, will feature on VouchedFor’s website, which is used by around a million people each year. It launched on 25th April, with guides on Financial Planning, Inheritance Tax, Investing, Pensions, and Retirement Income.

A number of providers have already backed the campaign, including Time Investments, BlackRock, and Fundment.

The announcement follows the launch of a new film from VouchedFor, celebrating the value of advice.

Alex Gibson, Head of Brand at VouchedFor, said “we know that the biggest barriers to people engaging with advice are mistrust and misunderstanding.

“Following the launch of our ‘value of advice’ film, which seeks to build trust in the advice profession, we hope the ‘VouchedFor explains…’ series will help advisers – whether they use VouchedFor or not – engage clients with some of the key topics upon which they might seek advice.

We’re delighted to be working with Time Investments, BlackRock, and Fundment to launch the series. We’d also like to thank the many advisers who contributed content to the explainers – enabling us to put advisers’ expertise straight into people’s hands.”