VouchedFor’s Elevation system surpasses 7,000 users in run up to 31st July FCA deadline

Meg Bratley

VouchedFor’s enhanced client survey, Elevation, has surpassed 7,000 users as more firms choose the system to support their Consumer Duty monitoring and reporting.

Launched less than three years ago, the system now supports 405 firms (inc. networks) to collect client feedback and use this to meet regulatory requirements.  This includes using industry benchmarks to evidence ongoing value, a key focus for the FCA currently.  Firms which have adopted the Elevation tool include The Private Office, Argentis, Sandringham and Ascot Lloyd.

Alex Whitson, Managing Director of VouchedFor, said “we’re delighted to be helping so many client-centric firms tap into the full value of client feedback. Used in the right way it makes evidencing good outcomes easier, while also unlocking significant commercial upside”.

 
 

Morven Grierson, Compliance Director at MKC Wealth, an early adopter of VouchedFor’s Elevation survey, said “the data Elevation provides is now a critical part of our Consumer Duty response.  The insights we’re able to unlock through the system are unparalleled”.

