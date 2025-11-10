Wall Street poised for year-end blast as Shutdown progress looms

Global stocks extending gains signals that a powerful year-end surge could be imminent for Wall Street, predicts the CEO of deVere Group.

The comments from Nigel Green of deVere Group come as the US Senate on Sunday advanced a funding bill aimed at reopening the federal government and ending a shutdown that has now stretched to around 40 days – the longest in US history – a move that has injected fresh optimism into global markets.

Stocks rose across major regions on Monday as investors bet that progress in Washington could unlock a powerful year-end rally.

In Europe, the pan-regional Stoxx 600 gained around 1%, with Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 both up by roughly 1–1.6%. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei climbed about 1.3%, South Korea’s Kospi jumped close to 3%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained around 1.5–1.6%. US futures pointed higher, with Nasdaq futures up more than 1% and S&P 500 futures rising around 0.7–0.8%.

Risk sentiment also showed up in other assets. Bitcoin traded back above $106,000 after a gain of around 4–5% in the past 24 hours, while spot gold moved to just over $4,070 a troy ounce, extending recent advances as investors balanced renewed appetite for risk with demand for portfolio insurance.

Nigel Green says: “Markets are looking for any excuse to buy – and after weeks of shutdown headlines and anxiety about AI and tech valuations, this breakthrough in Washington can be the catalyst.

“Traders want functionality, they want clarity, and once they see it, buying momentum picks up very quickly.”

He notes that the mood is turning against the backdrop of already strong equity performance this year.

“The S&P 500 is up by around the mid-teens in percentage terms so far in 2025, and the Nasdaq is close to a 20% gain. Both aren’t far from record territory.

“This tells you investors have been willing to keep buying through noise. A credible step toward ending the shutdown gives them a fresh reason to push for new highs into year-end.”

Nigel Green says the reaction is exactly what you would expect when a major source of uncertainty starts to lift.

“For 40 days, the shutdown has weighed on confidence, disrupted federal services and delayed key economic data. Now that there is a visible path to reopening, investors are moving fast to get positioned.

“This is pent-up optimism – and you can see that in the way futures, Asian markets and European indices are all moving together.”

He stresses that the underlying conditions for a year-end surge are already in place.

“Liquidity remains strong, earnings have been better than many feared, and expectations for earnings growth into 2025 and 2026 are firming. Inflation has eased from previous peaks.

“Markets have been sitting close to record levels, looking for a reason to extend the run. A credible end to the shutdown could be exactly that reason.”

Nigel Green also highlights that the rally is broader than just AI and tech. “Tech and AI-related names have been central to this year’s gains, but the reaction today shows more breadth.

Cyclical sectors and financials in Europe, as well as major Asian benchmarks, are participating in the move. That tells you investors are repositioning for a scenario where the world’s largest economy keeps moving forward rather than stalling on politics.”

He points to digital assets as an important sentiment barometer.

“Bitcoin pushing back above $106,000 alongside rising equities shows investors are using both traditional markets and crypto to express a view that stability is returning. At the same time, gold grinding higher shows there is still demand for protection. This is not blind speculation – it’s a calculated expression of confidence with insurance in place.”

However, Nigel Green warns that the optimism is conditional.

“The Senate has taken an important step, but markets now expect delivery. The bill still needs to clear the remaining stages and reach the president’s desk.

If momentum in Congress slows, the rally can pause just as quickly as it started. Investors are responding to concrete legislative progress, not to rhetoric.”

He concludes: “The world’s largest economy sets the tone for global markets.

“Once investors see that the shutdown is genuinely on track to end, they will treat it as the green light to press existing trends in equities, AI and tech, and in risk assets more broadly.

“If Washington follows through this week, a genuine relief rally into year-end becomes a highly realistic outcome.”