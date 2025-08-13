Want to make your summer holiday permanent? Don’t forget about your pension

Standard Life‘s Dean Butler answers key pension questions for those looking for something more long-lasting.

Dean Butler, Managing Director for Retail Direct at Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group comments: “After a summer holiday, it’s not uncommon to return home wondering what life would be like if you’d stayed forever. For some, this turns into real plan of moving abroad permanently and thanks to the rise of remote work and the emergence of the ‘digital nomad’, it’s becoming a more realistic option at every stage of adult life.

“Whether you’re planning on moving abroad to retire, or wfb (working from beach) is on your horizon, it’s important not to lose sight of your hard-earned pension. Moving abroad can bring exciting opportunities, but it also comes with financial considerations – especially when it comes to your retirement savings. Understanding how your pension works across borders can help you make informed decisions and avoid unexpected tax charges or losing valuable benefits.”

Dean Butler answers key questions about how living overseas impacts pension plans:

What happens to my UK pension plans when I move abroad? “When you move abroad, any pension plans you have in the UK won’t follow you unless you arrange for them to be transferred overseas. Instead, they’ll stay where they are, meaning once you reach 55 (57 from 6 April 2028) you can start taking money from them, even while you’re overseas.”

What about my state pension? “You can still claim your UK state pension abroad as long as you’ve paid enough UK National Insurance (NI) contributions to qualify. The rules are the same as if you’d stayed in the UK – you need to have 35 years of National Insurance contributions to get the full state pension, and at least 10 years to be entitled to a reduced payment. However, you must notify the DWP of your move.”

Can I transfer my UK plans to the country I’ve moved to? “You can usually transfer your UK plan(s) to a different pension scheme abroad, but you’ll need to make sure you’re transferring into a ‘Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Scheme’ (QROPS). This is essentially a pension scheme that follows similar rules to UK schemes, and GOV.UK has a list.

“You may be able to make this transfer tax-free, or otherwise you might need to pay 25% tax on the amount you’re transferring out of the UK – it depends on your individual circumstances, including where you live when you make that transfer. To find out if this tax charge might apply to you, you can visit GOV.UK. There is also an ‘overseas transfer allowance’ which is a cap on the amount of pension savings you can transfer out of the UK. Unless you have protection in place, the overseas transfer allowance is usually £1,073,100. If you transfer any more than this you’ll normally need to pay a 25% tax charge on the excess.

“If you try to transfer your UK plans to a scheme that isn’t a QROPS, you could face a 40% tax charge and even extra penalties on top of that. This is because it could be seen as making an unauthorised payment from your plan. Transferring to a scheme that isn’t a QROPS also probably won’t be regulated, and you might not be able to get any compensation if there’s any issue with the scheme in the future.

“It’s clear that transferring a pension plan overseas represents a big decision, and it won’t be right for everyone. Remember, you could also lose any valuable benefits and guarantees, if applicable to your UK pension. If you’re thinking about transferring, you should consider getting financial advice, to ensure it’s the right thing for you. If you’re trying to transfer a defined benefit plan worth more than £30,000, you legally need to get financial advice.”

Can I keep paying into a UK pension if I live overseas? “You should check this with your provider as it depends on the rules of your pension scheme. Be aware that you may not be eligible to get any tax relief on the payments you make into that plan. Or the amount you do get might be limited. Whether you get tax relief and how much you get depends on your own circumstances. For example, you can still get tax relief if, in that particular tax year, you have ‘relevant UK earnings’ that could be taxable in the UK. ‘Relevant UK earnings’ includes things like income from employment, including salary and overtime. MoneyHelper can give you more examples too.”

How can I take my money from my UK pension plans? “If you’re abroad, you’ll generally be able to take your money in the same ways as you would in the UK. However, some providers may limit payment options.

“For added clarity contact your existing provider regarding the payment options available, and then if your existing plan doesn’t offer what you want, shop around. However, your options may be still limited as some providers won’t let you open a new plan if you live abroad.”

Can the money I take from my plan be paid into a bank account overseas? “Some providers will be willing to pay into an overseas bank account, although they may charge extra for this, while others might only pay into a UK account. The exchange rate will also affect how much you get when your pension money is changed into your local currency.”

How will I be taxed on my UK plans when I live abroad? “When you live abroad, your tax situation can be complex. If you take money from a UK pension plan, you might need to pay UK income tax on it, as it counts as UK income, but the country you’re living in might also tax you. The UK has a ‘double-taxation agreement’ with numerous countries which means you may either be able to get tax relief or a refund, so you won’t end up paying tax on your pension savings twice. You can find out more about tax on your UK income when you live abroad on GOV.UK.

In the UK, you can normally take up to 25% of your pension plan tax-free (with the total amount you can normally take tax-free across all your pension plans being £268,275). However, you might not be able to take money tax-free in the country you’ve moved to, and it may be taxed as income, so it’s important to investigate how this works in the overseas country.”

Will I be liable for Inheritance Tax (IHT) on the pension I transfer out of the UK? “From 6 April 2027, most unused pension funds and death benefits – including those held in overseas schemes – will be brought into scope for UK Inheritance Tax (IHT). This means that if you pass away with unspent pension savings, they may be treated as part of your estate for IHT purposes. If you’ve transferred your UK pension to an overseas scheme, it might still be subject to UK IHT rules. Be sure to check the setup of your new scheme and the IHT rules in your country of residence, as they may differ significantly from those in the UK. If possible, seek financial advice to understand the full implications for your estate planning.”