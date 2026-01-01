WASPI campaigners vow to send one million letters to MPs in “Herculean effort” for justice

WASPI CAMPAIGNERS have started the New Year seeking a “Herculean effort” from supporters to see a million letters sent to MPs in the coming weeks.

Following last minute negotiations, the Government agreed earlier last month to reconsider all the evidence on compensating WASPI women by end of February 2026.

The campaign is backed by the independent Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman, who spent six years examining the evidence before recommending compensation be paid.

WASPI women are mobilising their supporters across the country to write to their local MPs, labelling the next few weeks the “last chance saloon” for ministers.

Thousands of letters have already been sent, calling on ministers to end the long-running scandal by agreeing a compensation package.

The letters warn “the whole system of an Ombudsman standing up for individuals when the state gets things wrong will lose public confidence” if the watchdog’s instructions continue to be ignored.

If the one million letter target is achieved, the campaign could become one of the largest single-issue written correspondence movements in British political history, with each MP receiving 1,500 on average.

The public are being urged to use the WASPI website to email their local MP, where they can also check whether or not their elected representative backs compensation.

WASPI campaign chief Angela Madden has warned that ministers risk facing a “humiliating tsunami of national outrage” if they fail to set out a compensation scheme when they update Parliament.

Angela Madden, Chair of Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI), said:

“WASPI women are prepared to fight harder than ever before to seek the justice we deserve over the next few weeks. But we are not just asking 1950s women themselves to help. We need everyone in the country who backs us to get involved in a Herculean effort to make this an issue no MP can ignore.

“This really is crunch time. We need every MP making it clear that ministers are in the last chance saloon. If they again ignore the Parliamentary Ombudsman’s recommendations, they risk a humiliating tsunami of national outrage and further legal action.”

Members of the public can write to their MP, and check their support status, via this link: https://waspi.co.uk/getting-involved/waspi-map/