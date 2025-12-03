Wealth DFM Podcast #5: Could AI facilitate a comeback for US small caps? With De Lisle Partners’ Dan Scott Lintott

In this month’s episode of Wealth DFM Talk, our last one for 2025, Matt Williams and Sue Whitbread turn their attention to the other side of the Atlantic by discussing US small caps, a sector that’s struggled to keep up in recent years but may now be showing signs of opportunity.

With the AI revolution rolling out at speed and valuations looking increasingly attractive, could now be the time for investors to rediscover US small caps?

To help answer that question, we’re joined by Dan Scott Lintott, Investment Analyst at De Lisle Partners, who shares his insights on what makes a compelling small-cap investment, how AI could reshape the landscape, and his outlook for the US market as we head towards 2026.

Episode highlights:

The current environment for US small caps – and why they may be due a reappraisal

What Dan looks for in a US small-cap company, from fundamentals to valuation discipline

How AI adoption could create new opportunities in smaller US companies

Dan’s outlook for the US economy and markets heading into 2026

Listen now to the Wealth DFM Talk Podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon!

Dan Scott Lintott, Investment Analyst at De Lisle Partners

Dan joined De Lisle Partners in May 2024 as an Investment Analyst to capitalise on his knowledge of the US market and, in particular, small-cap companies. He began his career in financial services in 2017 at an IFA in Edinburgh before joining Investec (now part of Rathbones) in 2020 as an Associate Investment Manager and latterly a Fund Research Analyst specialising in US fund selection.