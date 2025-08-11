Wealth DFM Talk Podcast #2: Seeking out Asia’s hidden gems, with Aberdeen’s Gabriel Sacks

The latest episode of the Wealth DFM Talk podcast explores relatively untapped opportunities across Asian and emerging market equities.

In this episode, hosts Sue Whitbread and Matt Williams are joined by Gabriel Sacks, Investment Director on the Global Emerging Markets Equities team at Aberdeen and Co-Manager of abrdn Asia Focus plc.

Gabriel shares his insights into where the real, and often overlooked, value lies in Asian markets. From small-cap stocks to companies flying under the radar of mainstream analysts, Gabriel explains why these “hidden gems” may hold untapped potential for long-term investors, and how a closed-ended structure can bring benefits.

Highlights from this month’s episode:

What makes a company a “hidden gem” in Asia?

Why investors might be missing out on major opportunities with these hidden gems?

The stock selection process, including in-person engagement in a world dominated by data and AI.

Are Asian smaller companies really riskier – or is that an outdated assumption?

This episode offers a concise and informative overview for those interested in uncovering opportunities within Asian equities, of portfolio diversification, and understanding the value of local insight when investing in emerging markets.

Gabriel Sacks

Gabriel Sacks is an Investment Director on the Global Emerging Markets equities team at Aberdeen. He is also Co-Manager of abrdn Asia Focus plc, an investment trust that specialises in Asian smaller companies.

A graduate of Cambridge University, Gabriel joined Aberdeen in 2008. He is currently based in London, having previously spent five years in Singapore. He and his team believe on-the-ground insight is a crucial component of investing in Asian smaller companies.