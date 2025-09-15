Wealth DFM Talk Podcast #3 – Rethinking UK Equities and the benefits of yield with Franklin Templeton’s Jo Rands 

In this month’s episode of Wealth DFM Talk, Sue and Matt are joined by Jo Rands, Portfolio Manager with the Franklin Templeton UK Equity team, to explore why now could be the moment for wealth managers to take a fresh look at UK equities.

Jo shares why she believes there’s a compelling case for increased allocations towards UK large-caps over the next two to five years. Despite persistently low valuations since Brexit, momentum is finally building in the UK equity market.

With the FTSE 100 up by around 10% so far this year, rate cuts from the Bank of England, and renewed investor interest, could the UK be an overlooked opportunity that’s ready to deliver?

In the conversation, Sue and Matt ask Jo about:

Why the UK market may be far more exciting than many assume

How income investing and total return strategies work hand in hand

The growing role of share buybacks in boosting overall returns

Key sectors – including tobacco, utilities and banks – where she sees attractive valuations and income opportunities today

Jo argues that the UK equity story is far from boring. In fact, she sees it as a true British underdog, with yield providing a distinct advantage not always replicated overseas, as well as attractive valuations and discounts.

Listen now to the Wealth DFM Talk Podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon!

Jo Rands

Jo Rands is a portfolio manager in the Franklin Templeton UK Equity team, focusing on large cap UK equities. She joined the team in September 2021.

Previously, Jo was a UK Equity Portfolio Manager at Rathbone Unit Trust Management, part of Rathbone Brothers plc. Prior to this, she held roles in UK equity sales and portfolio management at several firms including Hermes and HSBC. Jo began her career in 1999, working in a graduate role at Brewin Dolphin in Leeds.

Jo has a first-class BSc (Hons) degree in Geography from the University of Nottingham. She holds the Securities Institute Diploma and is a Member of the Chartered Securities Institute.

