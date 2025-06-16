WealthDFM Talk Podcast #1: Global Markets – Calm, correction, or crisis? With Columbia Threadneedle Senior Economist, Anthony Willis

We’re excited to bring you the very first episode of Wealth DFM Talk – your new go-to monthly podcast exploring the big ideas and key insights shaping the world of wealth management.

In this debut episode, we tackle the rollercoaster ride that has been global markets in 2025. With President Trump’s unpredictable tariff agenda sending shockwaves through economies, investors have been challenged by an even more volatile and uncertain landscape than usual. But is the 90-day truce between the US and China a sign of sustained calm, or just the eye of the storm?

To help understand what’s really happening, we’re joined by Anthony Willis, Senior Economist at Columbia Threadneedle.

Our hosts Matt and Sue quiz Anthony on some of the biggest questions facing wealth managers in 2025 including:

What lies beyond the US-China 90-day tariff pause?

Is US exceptionalism fading — and where should wealth managers be looking instead?

Could undervalued UK equities present a hidden opportunity?

Is Europe’s ‘self-help’ narrative enough to break the cycle of low growth?

With his trademark clarity and macroeconomic insight, Anthony has plenty of actionable takeaways to help guide portfolio decisions in these ‘interesting times’.

Tune in for a really informative session in an easily digestible format on the outlook for markets and how wealth managers can help their clients during these turbulent times.

Listen now to WealthDFM Talk Podcast #1!

Anthony Willis

Anthony Willis is a Senior Economist at Columbia Threadneedle. He joined Columbia Threadneedle through the acquisition of BMO GAM (EMEA) in 2021 as an Investment Manager on the Multi-Manager team, having previously been with BMO (and before that Thames River Capital) since 2007. Anthony has worked in the investment industry since 1997, having previously been employed by State Street and Credit Suisse. He holds the Investment Administration Qualification (IAQ), the Investment Management Certificate (IMC) and a BA (Hons) in Economics & Politics from Exeter University. Anthony leads macro-economic research and specialises in a number of sectors for fund research including US, Emerging Markets, Property and Absolute Return.