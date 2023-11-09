Investments

Webinar: A With Profits Fund with a difference (CPD opportunity)

by | Nov 9, 2023

We are delighted to invite IFA Magazine readers to view this recorded webinar, hosted by Wesleyan, about their smoothed With Profits Growth Fund that is available on independent platforms.

In this webinar, Wesleyan introduce a modern version of With Profits – a transparent life and pension fund that has been specifically designed for independent financial advisers, backed by a financially strong mutual with 180+ years experience in the industry.

This webinar is eligible for 25 minutes CPD, and will provide you with:

 
 
  1. An awareness of the benefits of independent adviser platforms and the demand for smoothed With Profits funds.
  2. An understanding of a smoother design for an on-platform With Profits fund.
  3. An understanding of the adviser and client benefits of a smoothed With Profits fund on platform.
  4. An understanding of the award-winning Investments team behind the Wesleyan With Profits Growth Fund.

To find out more and access the webinar, please register below.

