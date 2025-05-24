Wellbeing and good management are top HR priorities in the workplace – Reward Gateway

Four in 10 (40%) UK employees said that workplace concerns have impacted their wellbeing, according to Reward Gateway | Edenred’s HR Priority Report, which presents insight into the trends influencing work for HR, with an exploration of current obstacles and opportunities.

The report also found that nearly two-fifths of employees (38%) are no longer going above and beyond their specific responsibilities or schedules, as their workplace leaves them unmotivated and burnt out.

28% of British employees have seen their mental wellbeing decline in recent years

Excessive workload is reported to be the leading cause of burnout (50%), followed by insufficient resources (34%) and lack of recognition (31%)

Only 47% say they’re not afraid to take risks and commit mistakes because their company doesn’t have a blame culture

Strong and supportive people managers are also a significant factor in improving employee wellbeing, though this seems to be a point of struggle:

Only 57% of people managers feel enabled to be a great manager

21% of people managers say they weren’t offered sufficient training when they became a manager

This has had negative effects on workplace culture:

32% of employees say frequent stressors makes them feel unsupported by their employer

A quarter (25%) say they have lost trust in their employer

20% feel unclear and uncertain about their company’s goals

The importance of wellbeing and good management is undisputed:

61% of employees say their work wellbeing would improve if they were simply thanked more for their hard work

4 in 5 (83%) employees state they feel more motivated and productive at work if they have a manager who cares

Chris Britton, People Experience Director at Reward Gateway | Edenred comments: “Employees spend as much time in the office as they do at home or with loved ones, which is why it’s crucial that workplaces and cultures are set up to motivate and uplift them – not tear them down. People teams and managers have great potential to spearhead this by encouraging honest communication, teamwork and displaying leadership, though it’s equally important that they are equipped with the skills to facilitate this. Businesses should invest in these processes to ensure they have happy employees, who feel supported, listened to, and have a clear vision of not only their progression, but the organisation’s future goals as well.”