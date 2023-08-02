Wesleyan bolsters board with new appointment 

Wesleyan, the specialist financial services mutual for doctors, dentists and teachers has appointed Gary Dixon to its Board of Directors.

A chartered accountant by training, Gary has over 30 years’ experience in financial services and regulation. After starting his career at Coopers and Lybrand (now PwC) he joined Pointon York, a financial services group, where he rose to the position of Chief Financial Officer.

In 2001 Gary formed Resources Compliance UK Ltd providing regulatory consultancy and risk advisory services to financial services regulated firms. Following the sale of the Group in 2008 to a global plc, he later took on the role of interim Chief Executive of Home and Capital Trust Limited Group.

Gary is an experienced non-executive director and currently sits on the Board of fintech company Trading 212 (UK) Ltd and the Universities Superannuation Scheme, the UK’s largest funded pension scheme. He is Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee for both organisations. He is also Chair of Council at the University of Leicester and sits on the Member Appointment Committee for the Financial Reporting Council (FRC), the regulatory body for auditors, accountants and actuaries.

Subject to regulatory approval, Gary will replace Andrew Neden as Chair of the Audit Committee when Andrew retires later this year after nine years as a Wesleyan Non-Executive Director.

Wesleyan Chair Nathan Moss said: “We are grateful to Andrew for his committed contribution to Wesleyan. He has played an integral role in helping the Society as it moves through a far-reaching transformation programme. He leaves with our sincere thanks.

“Gary is an excellent successor bringing a wealth of skills and experience to the Board. As Wesleyan continues to execute our ambitious growth strategy, I’m confident Gary will play an invaluable role in ensuring we continue to maintain robust internal controls and strong financial reporting.”

Commenting on his appointment Gary said: “I’m very much looking forward to getting stuck into my new role at Wesleyan. The business has huge potential and exciting plans for the future. As you’d expect of a financially strong mutual like Wesleyan, there is clear evidence of a strong corporate governance culture and I look forward to developing this in an evolving regulatory landscape.”

Gary is a Fellow of the ICAEW and holds an MBA from Warwick Business School.