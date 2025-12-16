Westcotts announces sale of financial planning division to Advanta Solutions Ltd

Westcotts, a leading South West firm of Chartered Accountants and Business Advisers, has announced the sale of its financial planning business, Westcotts Financial Management Ltd, to Advanta Solutions Ltd which includes Advanta Wealth Ltd (listed in the FT Adviser Top 100 for the last seven years) within it’s group. Like Westcotts Financial Management Ltd, Advanta Wealth is a Chartered firm, the highest status a firm of financial advisers can hold.

The move marks a natural next step for the successful division, enabling further investment and development while maintaining its long-established Westcotts Chartered Financial Planners trading name and continued commitment to clients across the South West.

Founded by Westcotts in 2001, the financial planning arm has built a strong reputation for trusted, independent advice to individuals and businesses throughout the region. The transfer to Advanta – a nationally recognised specialist in wealth management – will allow the business to build on that success with enhanced resources, systems and national reach.

Under Advanta’s ownership, Westcotts Chartered Financial Planners will continue to operate from Westcotts’ offices in Exeter, Plymouth and Weston-super-Mare. The two firms will also maintain close collaboration to ensure a seamless client experience and explore future opportunities together.

Established in 2012, Advanta is a fully independent wealth management company providing financial planning and investment management services to clients across the UK. The firm manages more than £2.5 billion of client assets and has achieved strong growth through its values-led approach and focus on personal, face-to-face advice delivered by highly qualified professionals. This transaction marks Advanta’s 12th acquisition since 2021, further strengthening its national presence and expanding the group’s assets under stewardship.

Mark Pearson, Group Managing Director of Advanta, said: “We are delighted that Westcotts Financial Management Ltd will become part of the Advanta team and that their clients and staff are joining us. They have built a fantastic reputation, and we look forward to working with them on the next phase of this journey.”

Shona Godefroy, Managing Partner at Westcotts, said: “We are really pleased to be joining forces with Advanta, a partnership that reflects our shared commitment to exceptional client service and a strong, people-first culture. This collaboration brings together two teams dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial goals through trusted advice and genuine care.

“It also creates exciting opportunities for our clients, who will benefit from enhanced expertise and resources, and for our team, who will continue to thrive within a culture built on integrity, collaboration and putting the client first at every step.”