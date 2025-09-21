What are ‘office frogs’ and what does the trend mean for the workplace?

Gen Z have been dubbed ‘office frogs’—a new phrase to describe the youngest working generation. ‘Office frogs’ jump from one job to another, like frogs hop from lilypad to lilypad. But committing to one job for years may not always be the right move for everyone.

Peter Duris, CEO and Co-Founder of AI-based career app Kickresume has shared his insight into the pros and cons of being an office frog, and how businesses may be able to encourage employees not to ‘hop’ away.

Peter Duris, CEO and Co-Founder of Kickresume, comments:

“Office frogs refer to employees who don’t stay in the same job for too long. These ‘office frogs’ are usually Gen Z, and aren’t afraid of taking a leap (or hop) of faith. Changing jobs often shouldn’t always be frowned upon, as it may be the best course of action for some people.

“Office frogs may just be doing what’s best for themselves and their careers. Often employees may find they aren’t learning anymore, or are growing bored with their current roles. Sometimes workers may need a chance to learn new skills and boost their salary—something that may only be possible with a new opportunity.

“Rather than staying with one company, job hoppers may find that moving between multiple jobs is the best and easiest way to improve their skills and their salary.”

“However, there are many benefits to progressing with the same company, and it shows dedication and commitment on your resume when finding future roles. It’s worth taking the time to weigh up the pros and cons of moving to another job before taking the leap.”

Tips for employees

Be mindful of how job hopping might look. Being an office frog has its advantages, but it’s important to remember how this may come across to employers when they look at your resume. One way to counteract this is to turn your job hopping into a strength, and explain why you chose to leave your previous roles. This gives you a chance to talk about the skills you’ve picked up and any achievements you’ve accomplished.

Peter Duris also provided tips for employers on how to help prevent high turnover rates.

Tips for employers