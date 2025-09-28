What makes a woman more likely to seek advice?

Women are most likely to seek financial advice at 56, according to new research by Unbiased, though they typically hold fewer assets than men. The findings highlight a need for more women to engage with expert guidance as they prepare to inherit greater wealth in the future.

Unbiased, the UK’s leading financial advice platform, has conducted extensive research to reveal the major profile markers of the average female advice seeker.

Factors Women Age 56 Region London Relationship status Married Average asset amount £160k Asset source Pension and retirement savings How they want to receive financial advice In-person and email

Women are most likely to seek advice at the age of 56, slightly above the minimum age to access a pension (55). The research also found female advice seekers were most likely to live in London (21.6%), followed by the South East at 16.1%.

Unbiased has also found that the majority of female advice seekers are married (43.2%), while 45% are single, divorced or widowed. The number of male advice seekers who are married is higher at 66.3%, while only 22.5% are single, divorced or widowed.

The research also discovered that when seeking advice, 70% of women value clear communication compared to 61% of men. 51% of women value strong qualifications compared to 42% of men.

Women seeking advice for themselves had lower assets, on average, at £160,000, significantly lower than men with assets of £220,000. However, from the age of 70, the asset gap goes in favour of women with assets of £472,000 compared to men who have £255,000 in assets, on average.

As women are set to inherit 70% of global wealth over the next two generations, according to Capgemini, Karen Barrett, founder of Unbiased, wants to encourage more women to take control of their financial futures.

“The average age for women to seek financial advice via Unbiased is 56, only a year after savers can currently access their pensions,” comments Barrett.

“While it’s great to see women seek expert financial advice, it’s vital not to hold this off until later years, as an adviser can help them reach major life goals, such as buying a home, investing, or saving for the future.

“With more women expecting to inherit assets or build wealth, building financial confidence and having a plan for the future is key, especially as they tend to have fewer assets than men on average.

“For those unsure where to start, thinking about your long-term goals is a must, as well as what you need help with to achieve them, before consulting a financial adviser.”

This profile is a culmination of research undertaken by Unbiased to examine UK wealth

trends, specifically women’s relationships with both their finances and financial advice.



The detailed results can be found in Unbiased’s ‘Women and wealth report 2025,’ which provides unique insights into the transition of wealth to women and the opportunities and challenges it poses for UK financial advisory firms.