Business and Development

What next for independent school pension provision?

by | Nov 1, 2023

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On X
Share Via Email

The Government has announced that the employer contribution rate of the Teachers’ Pension Scheme (TPS) will rise from 23.6 per cent to 28.6 per cent of pensionable pay from 1 April 2024.

The change announced last week may challenge the future affordability of the TPS for independent schools, resulting in some seeking alterative pension options.

A significant number of independent schools have chosen to leave the TPS in favour of a defined contribution scheme since 2019, when the employer contribution rate rose from 16.4 per cent to 23.6 per cent. Another hike in employer contributions could prompt more to leave the TPS as they battle to manage their costs. 

 
 

Justin Corliss, senior pensions development manager at Royal London, said: “The changes announced by the Government may challenge the future affordability of the TPS for independent schools, especially at a time when they face rising costs across the board. The latest increase may result in independent schools seeking alternative pension options to manage immediate cost challenges and to provide greater certainty around future costs.

“A rate rise of over 20 per cent is difficult to absorb in the best of times, but with independent schools already facing pressures to maintain pupil numbers and restrict fee increases as much as possible, this latest cost hike could drive the need to take action.”

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On X
Share Via Email

Related articles

Trending articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, designed to fit perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast - listen to the latest episode

Discover more podcasts
x