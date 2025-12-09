What the Autumn Budget means for advisers when it comes to proactive, tax-efficient planning

With the Chancellor’s Budget tightening tax rules and shifting incentives for savers and investors, Tom Hawkins, Head of Intermediary Sales & Strategic Partnerships at Charles Stanley, assesses what this means for advisers — and where the real opportunities may lie.

The Chancellor’s Budget was a mixed bag for investors and advisers alike. Several measures could reshape the investment landscape in the years ahead – particularly for those focused on tax-efficient strategies and UK income and growth opportunities. While elements have been welcomed – and notably the market response was muted – it is certainly not without challenges.

Many advisers consider the 2% tax hike on dividends a particular blow to small business owners and entrepreneurs, the lifeblood of the economy. And it is not just small company bosses, who often take a portion of their income in dividends, affected.

Around a third (34%) of high-net-worth individuals plan to draw on dividends from investments for income, according to our own research. Meanwhile 23% plan to gift dividends from investments to others while they’re alive.

Dividends – payments a business makes to its shareholders from its profits or reserves – have long been popular with investors seeking a reliable income, targeting smoother long-term returns and a tangible reward for owning shares. For the UK economy, they recycle corporate profits into households, pensions and charities, supporting spending, long-term savings and confidence in UK equities.

From 6 April, dividend tax rates jump to 10.75% for basic-rate taxpayers and 35.75% for higher-rate. And that’s just one small part of sweeping tax increases pushing the UK’s tax burden to historic highs.

Freezing income tax bands for an additional three years is a classic stealth tax, quietly pulling more individuals into higher brackets. It didn’t go unnoticed – and nor was it a shock to advisers, given the government’s pledge not to raise income tax rates.

Nonetheless, with so much noise and speculation ahead of the Budget, the risk was clear: misinformation fuelling poor decision-making. The last thing investors need is confusion.

ISA reform is a change which could reshape investor behaviour. Cutting the cash ISA allowance for under-65s from £20,000 to £12,000 (effective April 2027) sends a clear message: savers who want to maximise the £20,000 annual ISA limit will need to embrace investing. That could mean more flows into Stocks & Shares ISAs and, ultimately, stronger support for domestic equities.

But the reality is more nuanced. Speculation ahead of the Budget sparked a rush into cash ISAs, with £4.2 billion deposited in October – up 75% from September. And with total ISA investments topping £100 billion for the first time in 2023/24, the appetite for tax-efficient saving is undeniable.

The question now: will policy nudge savers toward markets or will cash remain king? Complexity looms. How will providers adapt? Will investors understand the changes – or stick with cash out of habit? It could prove to be a missed catalyst.

Perhaps the most important factor in shaping a culture of investing isn’t policy but understanding. Savers and investors need to grasp how tax-efficient products like ISAs work and what they can deliver. That’s where advisers have a major role to play – guiding their clients through the changes, demystifying investing, understanding their attitude to risk and capacity for loss, and helping them make informed decisions.

Our research found 31% of high-net-worth individuals plan to draw on their ISAs for income, so demystifying them is crucial.

For advisers, this reinforces the importance of proactive planning – especially for clients approaching thresholds where dividend and savings tax hikes will bite.

The 2% increase in tax on property income adds further pressure, making efficient portfolio structuring critical. New limits on salary sacrifice could hit workplace savers hard. But what we do have now is certainty.

For AIM portfolios, it is particularly encouraging that AIM shares remain exempt from stamp duty. With small-caps trading at a discount to their large-cap peers, the valuation case is compelling. Add to this the Chancellor’s stated ambition to support capital markets and entrepreneurs, and AIM continues to stand out as a tax-efficient route for growth-oriented investors.

The reduction in VCT income tax relief from 30% to 20% is a blow for some, but the increase in fund limits for companies is a positive for UK business investment. For advisers, this shift may prompt a rethink of client strategies – potentially increasing the appeal of AIM and business relief solutions for those seeking inheritance tax efficiency.

Finally, the macro backdrop matters. By keeping inflation in check through measures like rail fare freezes and energy bill support, the Chancellor has given the Bank of England room to cut rates. Following the widely anticipated rate cut in December, markets are seemingly already pricing in two cuts next year – a development that could boost UK equities and improve sentiment for growth businesses.

In short, while the Budget introduces complexity and some headwinds, it also opens doors. For advisers, the message is clear: review client tax strategies now, and don’t overlook the opportunities in AIM and UK small caps as part of a diversified, forward-looking portfolio. Proactive advisers have the opportunity to turn complexity into advantage.

The value of investments, and the income derived from them, can fall as well as rise. Investors may get back less than invested. Past performance is not a reliable guide to future returns.

Charles Stanley is not a tax adviser. Information contained in this article is based on our understanding of current HMRC legislation. Tax reliefs are those currently applying and the levels and bases of taxation can change. Tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each person or entity and may be subject to change in the future. If you are in any doubt, you should seek professional tax advice.