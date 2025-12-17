What would an interest rate cut mean for annuities?

As the Bank of England prepares to announce its base rate decision, questions remain over the impact a potential cut could have on annuity rates. Nick Flynn, Retirement Income Director at Canada Life, highlights that while interest rate reductions would typically put downward pressure on annuity returns, resilient gilt yields are helping to keep annuity rates competitive for retirees seeking a secure, guaranteed income in retirement.

Ahead of theBank of England Monetary Policy Committee’s base rate decision tomorrow, Nick Flynn, Retirement Income Director, Canada Life comments:

While a Bank of England base rate reduction would typically signal a fall in annuity rates, the current environment is proving more nuanced. Despite the increasing likelihood of a 0.25% base rate cut tomorrow, gilt yields – a key indicator of annuity rates – remain stubbornly high.

As a result, annuity rates remain among the most competitive seen in the past decade. This is positive news for retirees seeking to secure a guaranteed income for life. For example, at the start of this year, a Canada Life benchmark lifetime annuity purchased with £100,000 would have provided an annual income of around £6,800 for a healthy 65-year-old. Today, improved rates mean the same individual could secure approximately £7,300 per year – an increase that amounts to nearly £9,500 in additional income over a 20-year retirement.

With individuals living longer and retirement periods extending, the certainty of annuities represents a compelling option for those prioritising financial stability and peace of mind in later life.