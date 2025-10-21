When the cloud crashes: McAfee’s Vonny Gamot on what AWS’s outage teaches us about cyber risk

By Vonny Gamot, Head of EMEA at McAfee

Yesterday’s Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage served as a stark reminder of how deeply interconnected our digital world has become. When a platform as integral as AWS experiences downtime, the impact ripples far beyond the businesses that rely on it. Everyday consumers suddenly find themselves locked out of banking apps, smart home systems, and even popular entertainment platforms such as Fortnite and Snapchat.

In an era when so much of daily life depends on seamless digital access, the failure of a single cloud service can send shockwaves through the global internet. But these disruptions aren’t just inconvenient — they can also create opportunities for cybercriminals.

“When a single service like Amazon Web Services goes down, it’s not just businesses that feel the impact,” explains Vonny Gamot, Head of EMEA at McAfee. “It’s consumers trying to access everyday essentials like banking apps, emergency services, or even their favorite platforms. The complexity of our shared cloud infrastructure means a glitch in one system can send shockwaves across the internet. But outages like this aren’t just inconvenient — they can be risky. Cybercriminals thrive in the confusion, exploiting the moment with fake support scams, phishing emails, and malicious links posing as fixes.”

During high-profile service outages, threat actors often take advantage of public frustration and confusion to launch social engineering attacks. Fake messages promising “service restoration” or “refunds” can lure users into sharing credentials or making fraudulent payments.

To help consumers, and the advisers who support them, to stay vigilant during such events, McAfee offers the following key tips:

McAfee’s tips for staying safe during major online outages:

Be skeptical of unsolicited messages. Whether it’s a text, email, or call, don’t share personal information or click links, especially if the message urges quick action.

Whether it’s a text, email, or call, don’t share personal information or click links, especially if the message urges quick action. Ignore messages about refunds or account verification. Go directly to the official website or app to check your account status.

Go directly to the official website or app to check your account status. Never send money via gift cards, cryptocurrency, or wire transfers in response to messages related to an outage — these are classic scam tactics.

in response to messages related to an outage — these are classic scam tactics. Avoid responding to calls or DMs claiming to offer help with “service restoration.” Instead, contact the company directly using the official phone number or app.

claiming to offer help with “service restoration.” Instead, contact the company directly using the official phone number or app. Watch out for fake screenshots or “fix” instructions circulating on social media. Always refer to verified status pages or official help centers for accurate updates.

As our reliance on cloud-based services continues to deepen, such outages are inevitable — but being cyber-aware can ensure they remain an inconvenience rather than a crisis.

For financial advisers, the takeaway is clear: helping clients stay alert to digital risks is now part of good financial wellbeing. The next time the cloud falters, a little scepticism can go a long way.