Whistleblowing research reveals chasm between employees witnessing workplace malpractice and reporting it

Despite a concerning number of employees witnessing workplace wrongdoing, many do not report it, according to new research from Safecall, the leading whistleblowing service provider

When looking at reports of discrimination, harassment, and legal misconduct, a substantial number of UK employees have at some point in their careers been exposed to a range of malpractice – but many have failed to actually report it. For instance, more than two in five (41%) have witnessed unfair treatment in the workplace, but only 23% actually reported it – the most significant reporting gap uncovered in the research. Recognising and addressing malpractice in the workplace is the first step towards creating safer work environments for employees.

Despite the fact that fewer employees have witnessed bullying (35%) compared to unfair treatment, they are more likely to report it (24%), and a similar number (23%) have also reported unsafe working practices which have been seen by 35% of employees. This means unsafe working is the most likely form of malpractice to be reported, as has been done by 72% of employees who have experienced it in their workplace. Bribery is least likely to be reported – done so by only 47% of those who have witnessed it.

A quarter (23%) of workers have seen theft, compared to 16% who have reported it at work – despite the fact a quarter have witnessed it. This is followed by:

Malpractice Type % of Employees Who Have Witnessed It % of Employees Who Have Reported It Data protection misuse 21% 14% Fraud 18% 12% Modern slavery 11% 6% Sexual harassment 15% 8% Bribery 15% 7% Falsification of documents 18% 11%

Joanna Lewis, Managing Director at Safecall, comments: “It is clear that there are significant reporting gaps between witnessing workplace wrongdoing and actually reporting it – something which should be a serious concern to business leaders.

“The gap is more than just a data point – it is symptomatic of a lack of trust in systems which are fundamentally broken. It’s not just a case of ensuring compliance; it is about creating safe, inclusive working environments where employees feel protected as opposed to unsupported and vulnerable. That means going beyond policies and procedures to foster a culture of openness, accountability, and action.

“Failing to address this leaves employees scared to report malpractice, and sets a dangerous precedent which will harm businesses – both in terms of reputation, and their bottom line. When employees feel empowered to speak up, it strengthens trust, protects reputation, and drives long-term performance. But when they don’t, the risks – both human and organisational – are too great to ignore.