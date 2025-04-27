Why businesses need to be on red alert for key change on Microsoft email rules

A LEADING tech expert has warned business leaders to be on “red alert” for a key change Microsoft is about to make to their email rules.

Roy Shelton, the CEO of Connectus, said firms not ready for the alterations risk causing damage to their businesses.

His warning comes ahead of a tweak which Microsoft is making that will impact users who send high volumes of emails.

From May 5, 2025 the email-giant will insist that high-volume senders have a valid DMARC record in their Domain Name System (DNS) to ensure successful delivery to Outlook mailboxes.

Similar requirements are already in place from Google and Yahoo, and Mr Shelton said the impact for those not prepared could be far-reaching.

He said: “This is an important change for those who rely on sending high volumes of emails. Microsoft Outlook has already officially issued a warning to businesses to authenticate their emails.

“Those that don’t risk being left in the abyss that is the spam folder. Outlook is also expected to implement enhanced protocols for high-volume senders. This will target domains that dispatch more than 5,000 emails daily to bolster authenticity and credibility. Businesses who aren’t ready for the changes should reach out to get support. Now is the time to be on red alert and act accordingly.”

Under the new rules Outlook’s updated policy will mandate compliance with SPF (Sender Policy Framework), DKIM (DomainKeys Identified Mail), and DMARC (Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance). These protocols verify email legitimacy and prevent malicious activities such as spoofing and phishing.

Additional Recommendations for Senders:

Besides adhering to the new authentication mandates, Microsoft suggests that senders implement several best practices for email hygiene to maintain quality and trust. These include:

* Compliant P2 Sender Addresses: Ensuring the “From” and “Reply-To” addresses are valid and capable of receiving replies.

*Functional Unsubscribe Links: Providing recipients with an easily accessible option to opt out of receiving further communications.

*List Hygiene and Bounce Management: Regularly removing invalid email addresses from mailing lists to decrease bounce rates and spam complaints.

Transparent Mailing Practices: Utilizing precise subject lines, avoiding deceptive headers, and ensuring recipients have consented to receive emails.

For more information visit:

https://connect.sendmarc.com/hubfs/Partner-Collateral/Connectus/Connectus-Sendmarc-Explainer-Video.mp4 ?