Why getting important documents in order should be your New Years Resolution

As people enter the New Year with intentions to reset, declutter and get organised, digital life admin platform SafeKeep is urging households to make sorting essential documents a priority for January.

From filing cabinets to forgotten passwords, many families begin the year without a clear picture of where their most important information is stored. While financial and end-of-life planning remains an uncomfortable topic for many, failing to organise personal affairs can leave loved ones facing unnecessary stress at the worst possible time.

Research by the firm found that a quarter of Britons have no idea where their parents keep their wills, while 40 percent say their loved ones wouldn’t know what to do if they died tomorrow.

Meanwhile, 60 percent said the process of finding documents after a bereavement made their grief significantly worse.

SafeKeep, an app designed to help users store, organise, manage and share important life documents in one secure location, was created by co-founder Robin Hyde-Chambers following his own experience of losing his father.

As a former funeral director, Robin witnessed firsthand how administrative burdens compound the pain of loss.

Robin’s father, Frederick Hyde-Chambers OBE, was a prominent campaigner for the Tibetan cause who accompanied the Dalai Lama on his first visit to the UK.

Robin Hyde-Chambers, co-founder of SafeKeep says:

“Having lost my dad, and having supported countless families through their grief as a funeral director, I’ve seen firsthand just how overwhelming life admin can feel when you’re already coping with loss.

“The New Year is a powerful time to commit to getting your affairs in order. It’s one of the most meaningful resolutions you can make, both for yourself and the people you love.

“When families know where important documents are kept and have access to the information they need, it brings genuine peace of mind to everyone.”

SafeKeep enables families to securely store critical information including wills, insurance policies, medical documents, property deeds and digital account details in one centralised platform, with controlled sharing capabilities to ensure trusted family members can access information when needed.

The company is encouraging households to use the start of the year to review where their important documents are kept, ensure key information is up to date, and begin conversations with loved ones about access and responsibilities.