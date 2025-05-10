Why is my home not selling? Estate Agent shares 8 brutally honest reasons owners may be struggling

“Why is my home still not sold?”

It’s a question echoing across properties up and down the UK, as would-be sellers confront a market full of contradictions – high demand in some areas, buyer caution in others, rising interest rates, longer completion times, and chains that seem to collapse just as the finish line appears in sight.

With inflation lingering and affordability tight, many homeowners are realising that putting a “For Sale” sign up is just the beginning of a much tougher journey than they initially expected.

Below, Elliot Rainbow, CEO of London-based Estate Agency Ernest-Brooks International , explores some of the biggest facing sellers in the current economic climate.

“Selling your home? Everyone talks about the photos, the viewings, and the thrill of accepting an offer. But the brutal truth is that the process of selling a house can be an emotional rollercoaster – and there are some things no one warns you about upfront.

“From disappointingly low offers to nail-biting delays, welcome to the side of home-selling that isn’t in the glossy brochures:

1. Your asking price is probably too high

Homeowners naturally love their homes, but this can lead to overpricing. The harsh reality is buyers won’t pay for your sentimental value. In fact, most sellers end up dropping their price to seal a deal. If your agent suggests a lower listing price than you hoped, there’s a reason.

Nationwide data shows many properties sell for a few percentage points below the initial asking figure. Rightmove reported earlier this year that homes typically sold for around 96% of asking price. Be price savvy from the start and you won’t be caught off guard when the negotiations begin.

2. It will take longer than you think

So, you expected a flood of offers in a week? Think again. The average UK home takes 71 days just to find a buyer – and that’s before surveys, mortgage approvals, and legal paperwork.

A full sale can easily stretch to 3-6 months. Silence after the initial buzz is normal, and even a “keen” buyer won’t speed up the legal process. Make sure your agent has a dedicated in house sales progressor – it can shave weeks off the timeline and reduce your stress tenfold.

3. Buyers will find faults (and yes, it feels personal)

That bright orange kitchen you love? A buyer might call it “dated”. Peeling paint, squeaky doors, even quirky décor – it’s all fair game for scrutiny. And yes, it stings when someone calls your home “average” after you’ve spent years loving it. But this isn’t personal – it’s business. Tackle the obvious fixes and de-clutter. The less you leave for buyers to pick at, the stronger your negotiating position.

4. Almost 1 in 3 sales fall through before completion

One of the cruellest parts of selling is discovering that even an accepted offer means nothing until contracts exchange. Last year, nearly 29% of agreed sales collapsed before completion.

Buyers pull out, mortgages fall through, survey issues arise, or chains unravel. Mentally prepare for the possibility and always have a fallback plan in place. Flexibility and fast response times can be the difference between a completed sale and starting over.

5. It’s one of the most stressful things you’ll ever do

Selling routinely ranks among the most stressful life events – even ahead of divorce or changing jobs for some. Endless waiting, solicitor delays, flaky buyers, sudden paperwork issues – it all adds up. There will be highs, lows, and frustrating silences. Expect it. Build support around you. And choose an agent who isn’t just reactive, but actively steering the deal from start to finish.

6. Hidden costs will eat into your profit

The sale price is not what ends up in your bank account. Estate agency fees, legal costs, removals, staging, cleaning – it all chips away. A £300,000 home could cost you £5,000+ to sell. Many people are surprised by this late in the game. Go in with eyes open and budget for everything upfront – you’ll be glad you did.

7. You’ll need resilience (and a Plan B)

Even with the best strategy, things don’t always go to plan. Maybe your buyer disappears, or the market shifts mid-sale. The most successful sellers adapt quickly. Have a Plan B – whether that’s renting the property out, changing agent, or re-listing at a sharper price. Discuss all scenarios with your agent early so you’re not blindsided later.

8. The world is buying – is your agent selling globally?

Here’s something few sellers realise: your ideal buyer might not even live in the UK. At Ernest-Brooks International, 46.8% of our buyers in 2025 (so far) have been international – from Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and beyond. That’s nearly half.



If your estate agent isn’t marketing internationally, doesn’t know how to leverage platforms like WeChat, or has zero overseas buyer network – you’re invisible to that market. List with a local-only high street brand, and you might miss the very buyer willing to pay a premium. In today’s climate, global reach isn’t a luxury – it’s a necessity.

Selling a home isn’t as easy as property shows would have you believe. It’s full of surprises, setbacks, and pressure points. But when you go in with realistic expectations, strong support, and a team who knows how to sell properly – locally and globally – you give yourself the best shot at not just selling, but succeeding.