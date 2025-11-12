Why the future of advice depends on who we train today. Guest insight from Hoxton Wealth CEO, Chris Ball

As the UK advice profession faces a growing talent and succession crisis, firms can no longer rely on luck to find the next generation of planners. In this guest post, Chris Ball, CEO of Hoxton Wealth, argues that the future of financial advice depends on how we train and mentor young professionals today. Chris also shares how a structured, culture-driven approach to development can secure the industry’s long-term legacy.

It is widely accepted that our industry has a training problem, and while there is lots of talk about succession planning, is there honestly enough action being taken?

Advisers are ageing, the talent pipeline is thin, and most firms are still hoping that if they just hire the right person, the problem will solve itself. But it will not.

Data provided by the Financial Conduct Authority revealed that as of February this year, there were only 254 advisers in the UK authorised to provide retail investment advice, under the age of 25. Meanwhile, the same data suggested that almost 50 per cent of advisers across the country (almost 15,000), are over 50 years old.

The next generation of clients expects more

By contrast, the next generation of millennial and Gen Z clients are younger, more global, and more demanding. They want faster answers, deeper planning and consistent service. The gap between what clients expect and what many firms can deliver is growing, and a lot of that comes down to talent.

A succession crisis hiding in plain sight

While the talent shortage is undeniable, there is also a succession crisis unfolding in slow motion. This raises uncomfortable questions, like who will be left to serve clients when this generation retires? Who will inherit the relationships, the trust, and the responsibility? And more importantly, who is being prepared to step into those roles?

Without bold investment into recruiting, training and mentoring new advisers, many firms will find themselves with ageing books, overstretched teams, and no clear path forward. Why aren’t more young people committing to the profession? Because a lot of them are left to sink or swim. They are given little structure, mentorship, and an unclear path to progress.

Structure turns potential into progress

At Hoxton, we learned this lesson the hard way – which is why we built a system to solve it: our Financial Planner Pathway Programme.

And it all starts with structure. New planners within our business are given the opportunity to shadow real client calls. They are given access to sales and mindset coaching, technical training on markets, products, tax and tools, regular feedback and mentorship. And they have clear progression pathways. When you train properly, people don’t just perform better. They stay longer, they contribute more, and they build something they are proud of.

Training shapes culture—and culture shapes legacy

Training also creates culture. For the individual, great training shapes how they see themselves: “I am someone who grows. I strive for excellence. I take pride in my work.”

For the business, training defines who you are at a collective level—a firm known for quality, professionalism, and care. When you train people well, you build a culture of excellence, progression and ownership.

And in financial services, training must go beyond technical knowledge. Soft skills such as empathy, listening, and communication are what truly build trust and long-term relationships with clients. Because culture is not just internal. It is what clients feel, even if they never meet the founders.

Building people is the real legacy

We talk about legacy in this profession all the time, but legacy doesn’t come from just building a book; it comes from building the people who will carry it forward.

Chris Ball, CEO of Hoxton Wealth