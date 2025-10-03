Winners of CISI Financial Planning Awards 2025 revealed

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) is delighted to announce and congratulate the winners of our Financial Planning Awards 2025.

  • CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Professional of the Year Award, sponsored by Binary Capital

WINNER: Nicola Ellis CFP™ MCSI, Wellington Wealth

  • Paraplanner of the Year Award, sponsored by The Association of Investment Companies

WINNER: David Cole, Unity Paraplanning

  • CISI Accredited Financial Planning Firm™ of the Year Award

WINNER: boosst

  • Paul Etheridge Financial Planning Future Leader Award, sponsored by Lexington Wealth Management

WINNER: Peter Stalworth, Chartered MCSI, Stalworth Wealth

  • Tony Sellon ‘Good Egg’ Award Memorial Prize

WINNER: Quentin McCormick CFP™ Chartered FCSI (Financial Planning), Verso Wealth Management

The Financial Planning Awards recognises excellence and celebrates individuals’ and firms’ success.

Chris Morris, Chartered MCSI, CISI head of financial planning policy & engagement said: “We congratulate this year’s winners for their outstanding commitment to excellence in financial planning. Their dedication to ethical practice and client success sets a benchmark for the profession and future of financial planning.”

