Winners of CISI Financial Planning Awards 2025 revealed

The CISI announces the winners of the 2025 Financial Planning Awards, celebrating excellence across top professionals, paraplanners, firms, and future industry leaders.

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) is delighted to announce and congratulate the winners of our Financial Planning Awards 2025.

CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Professional of the Year Award, sponsored by Binary Capital

WINNER: Nicola Ellis CFP™ MCSI, Wellington Wealth

Paraplanner of the Year Award, sponsored by The Association of Investment Companies

WINNER: David Cole, Unity Paraplanning

CISI Accredited Financial Planning Firm™ of the Year Award

WINNER: boosst

Paul Etheridge Financial Planning Future Leader Award, sponsored by Lexington Wealth Management

WINNER: Peter Stalworth, Chartered MCSI, Stalworth Wealth

Tony Sellon ‘Good Egg’ Award Memorial Prize

WINNER: Quentin McCormick CFP™ Chartered FCSI (Financial Planning), Verso Wealth Management

The Financial Planning Awards recognises excellence and celebrates individuals’ and firms’ success.

Chris Morris, Chartered MCSI, CISI head of financial planning policy & engagement said: “We congratulate this year’s winners for their outstanding commitment to excellence in financial planning. Their dedication to ethical practice and client success sets a benchmark for the profession and future of financial planning.”

