Winners of the Charles Stanley ‘Understanding AIM IHT’ survey announced

Charles Stanley recently conducted a survey in collaboration with IFA Magazine, the survey focused on ‘Understanding AIM IHT’. The survey asked participants 9 questions in total, and determined to find out participants views and thoughts on Inheritance Tax Solutions, and the factors that fall under this.

As a thank you for taking the time to complete the survey, participants were automatically entered into a prize Draw to one of the three £50 Amazon Gift Voucher, we are now delighted to announce that the draw has since taken place, and three winners have been selected at random. The winners are revealed below:

1) Oliver Frost

2) Sophie McBride

3) Finlay Mckay

We would like to say a huge congratulations to our winners, and would also like to thank everyone who took the time to partake. Be sure to keep an eye on the IFA Magazine website and social media platforms for more opportunities to win great prizes in the future!