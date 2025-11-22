Winter property checklist: How to protect your home this season

As temperatures drop and winter approaches, Propertymark, the leading professional body for estate and letting agents, is urging homeowners and tenants to prepare their homes for the colder months with a few simple maintenance checks that can prevent costly damage and ensure safety and comfort throughout the season.

According to Propertymark, winter is one of the most common times for property maintenance issues to arise, from burst pipes and blocked gutters to condensation and damp. Taking proactive steps now can save households hundreds of pounds in repair bills later.

Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark, said:

“Prevention is always better than cure. A few hours spent preparing your home for winter can help avoid the kind of damage we see every year once the frost sets in. Whether you own or rent, a basic property check helps to protect your investment and your wellbeing.”

Propertymark’s winter property checklist:

Check your heating system – Run your heating for short bursts before the temperature drops fully to make sure radiators and boilers are working efficiently. Arrange a professional service if needed. Protect your pipes – Insulate exposed pipes, especially in lofts and external areas, to prevent them from freezing and bursting. Know where your stopcock is in case of emergencies. Clear gutters and drains – Remove fallen leaves and debris to stop blockages that can lead to leaks and damp inside the home. Inspect your roof – Look for cracked or missing tiles and have them repaired promptly to avoid water ingress. Seal drafts – Check around windows and doors for gaps and use draft excluders or sealant to keep heat in and energy bills down. Test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms – With more heating and electrical use in winter, now’s the time to ensure alarms are working properly. Get your appliances serviced annually – Arrange for a Gas Safe registered engineer to check boilers, fires, and cookers each year. Keep pathways safe – Clear leaves, moss, and ice from paths and driveways to prevent slips and falls. Don’t overload electrics via extension leads etc. – As the weather turns colder, you are more likely to plug in extra electrical items such as heaters however, this can cause it to overheat, melt the insulation, and pose a significant fire hazard. You can tell an extension lead is overloaded by physical signs like a warm or hot plug/socket, a burning smell, or flickering lights. Avoid overloading by always checking the lead’s maximum amp rating, never exceeding it with the total power of plugged-in appliances and not “daisy-chaining” leads (plugging one into another).

Propertymark is encouraging people to carry out these checks and, where necessary, seek advice from qualified property professionals to ensure homes remain safe, warm, and energy efficient through the colder months.

Emerson added:

“Winter is the ideal time to be proactive. Small maintenance jobs can make a big difference, especially at a time when everyone is conscious of household costs.”