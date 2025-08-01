WisdomTree reacts to the FCA’s crypto ETP approval for UK retail investors

Dovile Silenskyte, Director, Digital Assets Research, WisdomTree provides her view on the FCA’s decision on crypto ETP approval for UK retail investors.

The FCA’s decision to permit retail access to UK-listed crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), effective from 8 October, marks a pivotal moment in the broader integration of digital assets into the financial system. It reflects a more mature ecosystem, strengthened by institutional involvement, clearer regulation, and the proven success of bitcoin ETPs in the US.

By accessing crypto through ETPs, retail investors can now engage with crypto in a safer, more transparent environment, in doing so reducing the risks of unregulated platforms. By offering digital assets through the familiar ETP structure, these products make it easier for investors to evaluate and manage crypto within the context of their broader portfolios, in turn supporting more informed decision-making in pursuit of long-term investment goals.

While these products remain subject to the FCA’s mass market restriction, today’s move lays important groundwork for broader retail engagement under a regulatory framework.