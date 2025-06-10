Women are 45% more likely to have inherited assets as the Great Wealth Transfer accelerates

19% of female financial advice seekers cite inheritance as part of their assets – 45% more likely than men, according to research by Unbiased.

57% of male advice seekers plan to leave assets to a female partner, compared to 28% of female advice seekers who plan to leave assets to a male partner.

Pensions, traditional investments and rental income appear less frequently in the asset make-up of female advice seekers.

The findings come as women approach majority ownership of UK private wealth.

Unbiased founder Karen Barrett calls for women to lead the way in shaping their financial futures.

10 June 2025

New research from Unbiased shows that female financial advice seekers are 45% more likely than men to have an inheritance as part of their overall asset wealth.

A survey by the UK’s leading financial advice platform found that 19% of female advice seekers report an inheritance as part of their asset wealth, compared to 12% of men.

The survey also revealed that 57% of male advice seekers plan to leave assets to their female partner, compared to 28% of female advice seekers doing the same for a male partner. This indicates that the number of female inheritors could rise even further.

This insight comes as women are expected to own 60% of UK wealth by the end of this year (Centre for Economics and Business Research).

Unbiased’s research also reaffirms that – even among those seeking financial advice – women are less likely to hold long-term, income-generating assets, such as pension pots, traditional investments and buy-to-let property.

Pension savings: 63% of female advice seekers vs 70% of males

63% of female advice seekers vs 70% of males Traditional investments (e.g. stocks, funds, bonds): 15% of female advice seekers vs 19% of males

15% of female advice seekers vs 19% of males Rental income from buy-to-let property: 9% of female advice seekers vs 12% of males

Karen Barrett, founder and chief executive of Unbiased, is encouraging women to take greater control of their finances – and, in particular, to have a clear plan for building long-term wealth.

“Receiving an inheritance can be the perfect catalyst to review your finances with the help of a trusted adviser.

“Women deserve support to take a more active role – not just in inheriting wealth, but in managing their own estate planning, minimising tax, and ensuring they have the finances in place for a comfortable retirement.

“With more wealth than ever being transferred to women in the UK – alongside growing earning power and rising divorce rates driving greater independence – the time for women to act is now,” says Barrett.

“Confidence in financial planning is key – and access to qualified advice has a crucial role to play in helping women take control of their long-term financial goals.

“At the same time, advisers have a responsibility to recognise the unique financial journeys many women face, and to tailor their guidance accordingly – supporting them not only as inheritors, but as architects of future wealth.”

