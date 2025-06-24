Women take the financial reins: Unbiased reveals surge in solo advice-seeking as wealth transfers shift the balance 

New research by Unbiased, the UK’s leading financial advice platform, has revealed that women are more likely than men to seek advice solo as the Great Wealth Transfer takes shape.

The research shows that almost three in four (74%) of women say they are seeking advice exclusively for themselves – compared to 65% of men.

The survey also revealed that female advice seekers are more likely than men to talk to a financial adviser if they are single, divorced or widowed.

26% of women seeking advice say they are single compared to 15% of men, while 12% of women who say they are divorced want advice compared to only 4% of men. Around 6% of women seeking advice say they are widowed, compared to only 3% of men.

The findings emerge as women are expected to own 60% of UK wealth by the end of 2025 (Centre for Economics and Business Research).

Unbiased’s research also discovered that women’s assets were likely to be more life-stage assets, such as an inheritance, a property sale or a divorce settlement.

Among female advice seekers, 19% are expecting an inheritance, 12% cite a property sale and 2% list a divorce settlement, compared to 12%, 9% and 1% of men, respectively.

Karen Barrett, founder and chief executive of Unbiased, is calling for more women to take full ownership of their finances – and urges the advice industry to meet the moment.

“For many women, the Great Wealth Transfer marks the first time they’re managing wealth independently — and making major financial decisions on their own terms,” says Barrett.

It’s a moment of unique opportunity. Women shouldn’t just be preserving wealth — they should be empowered to grow it, invest it, and plan for generations to come.

A qualified financial adviser can provide the expert insight needed to help women build confidence, make informed choices, and shape a future that reflects their goals.

In turn, the advice industry must keep pace — by listening, understanding, and offering guidance that reflects the real lives and priorities of women today.

Now is the time to turn financial independence into financial influence.”