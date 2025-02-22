Work-life balance under threat? 5 simple fixes to stop burnout

As the new year approaches, many employees want to return to work feeling fresh and hopeful for the new year. But with searches for ‘burnout’ up 18% in the last week, it’s clear that people are struggling to manage their time in a healthy way.

Flexible office space provider Instant Offices has provided some top tips for workers that will help them avoid feeling burnt out and overwhelmed in 2025.

5 Tips for Establishing a Better Work-Life Balance & Avoiding Burnout:

Communicate Openly with Your Manager: Be honest about your workload and stress levels. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, schedule a meeting with your manager to discuss your concerns. Clearly communicate your workload, deadlines, and any challenges you’re facing. A supportive manager can help prioritise tasks, delegate responsibilities, or provide additional resources to alleviate the pressure.

Set Realistic Goals and Prioritise Tasks: Break down your tasks into manageable steps and set realistic goals. Prioritise your workload based on deadlines and importance. Avoid overcommitting by learning to say no when necessary. Having a clear plan and focusing on achievable objectives can prevent feelings of being overwhelmed.

Take Regular Breaks: It’s essential to take short breaks throughout the day to recharge. Step away from your desk, go for a short walk, or practice deep breathing exercises. Additionally, make self-care a priority. Ensure you get enough sleep, exercise regularly, and engage in activities that bring you joy. Taking care of your well-being contributes to increased resilience against burnout.

Establish Boundaries: Define clear boundaries between work and personal life. Avoid checking work emails during non-working hours and resist the urge to bring work home regularly. Setting limits on your work hours helps create a healthier work-life balance, reducing the risk of burnout. Make time for hobbies, family, and relaxation to recharge your energy.

Practice Mindfulness and Stress Reduction Techniques: Incorporate mindfulness and stress reduction techniques into your daily routine. Take a few minutes each day for activities such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or mindfulness practices. These techniques can help you stay present, manage stress more effectively, and enhance your overall well-being. By integrating mindfulness into your routine, you can build resilience and better navigate the challenges of the work environment.

Helen Godliman, head of HR operations at The Instant Group comments:“Burnout often stems from the inability to disconnect. Flexible workspaces, whether at home or in shared environments, can help professionals create clearer boundaries, fostering balance and reducing the mental strain that leads to burnout.”



“To combat burnout, it’s essential to rethink how and where we work. Flexible workspaces allow people to choose environments that best support their well-being, whether through quiet spaces for focus or communal areas that encourage connection and collaboration.”

