Working Brits favour self-care over socialising 

A growing focus on wellbeing: Almost six in ten UK employees have prioritised their mental and physical health in the past six months, with self-care routines like ‘me-time’, exercise, and sufficient sleep taking centre stage. For nearly half, maintaining a healthy work-life balance is the top priority.

Workout classes, healthy eating and self-care is on an upward trajectory, and it doesn’t appear to be falling anytime soon. Nearly 3 in 5 British employees (58%) have prioritised their wellbeing over the last 6 months, compared to just 40% who prioritised it over the last year, according to new research from Reward Gateway | Edenred.

Looking at ways they practice wellbeing, two out of three (67%) employees are making time for themselves, perhaps feeling more comfortable turning down invitations as FOMO (fear of missing out) slowly becomes a thing of the past.

Health is becoming a bigger priority with employees making sure they exercise regularly (55%), sleep enough (54%) and manage a healthy diet (46%). In line with UK consumption trends, nearly a third (29%) are even reducing their alcohol consumption, either cutting back completely or opting for alcohol-zero alternatives

Work-life balance is another focus many are targeting. Nearly half (48%) of employees surveyed said nothing is more important than their work-life balance, with 35% of employees making sure they’re using up all their annual leave, whether that’s for holidays away or just some down-time. 29% are also setting boundaries while they’re at work by taking their lunch break rather than eating through work, and finishing on time. A minority (15%) have even reduced or changed their working pattern, either going part-time or adjusting their working hours.

Creative outlets are another popular way of putting wellness first, as 16% of working Brits have taken up a new hobby, 12% have started attending therapy or talking sessions while another 12% participate in regular wellbeing sessions, workshops and classes.

Chris Britton, People Experience Director at Reward Gateway | Edenred, comments:

“Life has never felt as fast-paced as it does now , which is why it’s great that employees are putting themselves first and slowing down. Whether that’s by re-energising with some deserved alone time, or getting in a full eight hours of sleep, it’s important that our British workforce is doing what they need to feel well-rested, happy and, most importantly, in the best condition to go through their day productively.

“There are more people on benefits than ever before and worklessness continues to be an issue the Government is struggling to unravel – so it’s encouraging that our workers are taking matters into their own hands. But this shouldn’t be a lonely road towards success, especially in the middle of the country’s health crisis. Wellbeing should be at the forefront of business agendas, and the Government should support this move if we want to see the country, and its people, thrive.”

“Consistent, visible communication, self-serving wellbeing tools and workplace benefits are just some of the ways to do this. Not only does it demonstrate support from a position of leadership, but it also removes the stigma around health, and ill-health. Everyone deserves to feel supported in their wellness journey, and it’s time for businesses to harness the potential to make a positive change in their employees’ lives.”