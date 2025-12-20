Workplace expert reveals the real reason 38% of young people hate small talk

Gen Z is often described as the most outspoken generation, but there’s one thing many struggle with in the workplace.

A recent study conducted by Trinity College London revealed that 38% of young people dread having to make small talk in the workplace, and almost 60% said they would struggle to work with older colleagues – but doing this can often lead to further opportunities.

Ben Wright, Global Head of Partnerships at Instant Offices, has shared practical ways for young people to approach small talk in the workplace and begins with the foundation – the environment.

“Small talk often begins with how comfortable you feel in your workplace. The more businesses actively foster open communication and support, the easier it becomes for employees to open up. The concept of small talk will then stop feeling like a hurdle and start feeling more natural.”

“When starting a conversation, start with work-related topics rather than personal life, which can sometimes feel too intrusive. Questions like, “How long have you been with the company?” or “What do you enjoy most about your role?” are great starting points. Complimenting a colleague’s skills and asking them to share their expertise such as, “You’re really good at this; can you show me how you do it?” can also be a great way to connect.”

Wright emphasises redefining what “success” looks like in small talk….

“The goal isn’t to be impressive – it’s simply to make a connection. Shift your focus from trying to be interesting to being genuinely interested. People enjoy sharing their experiences with someone who is engaged and curious.”

“It also helps to reframe the situation. Instead of seeing small talk as a test of social skills, view it as an opportunity to share life experiences and learn about others. And remember: awkward pauses are normal. Silence isn’t a failure – it’s just a natural breather. You can even acknowledge it lightly, for example, “I always blank on what to say next during small talk.”

“Asking pen-ended questions are also key – ones that can’t be answered with a simple yes or no. For example, instead of asking, “Where did you work before?” ask, “What is different from what you do now, from what you did previously?”.

“Finally, know how to exit gracefully. Conversations don’t need a complicated ending. A simple line like, “It was so nice chatting with you; I’m going to grab another drink,” works well.”

Practise makes perfect

“Confidence comes with practice, so start small. Initiate a chat with a barista, a neighbour, or someone you see regularly. Even reaching out to someone you haven’t spoken to in a while – whether over the phone or in person can be great practice.”