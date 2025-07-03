World Financial Planning Day returns 8 October to help people build brighter futures

As households around the world continue to feel the impact of inflation and rising debt, Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB) and its global network are pleased to announce the ninth annual World Financial Planning Day (WFPD), taking place on 8 October 2025. This global event leverages the talents and skills of more than 230,000 CFP professionals worldwide to highlight the pivotal role financial planning plays in empowering people to take control of their financial well-being by raising awareness of the value of working with a financial planner, like a CFP professional. World Financial Planning Day will coincide with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) World Investor Week (WIW) from 6 to 12 October 2025.

“Celebrated across continents, World Financial Planning Day shines a spotlight on the power of financial planning and of working with a financial planner who has committed to rigorous standards of professionalism and to putting clients’ interests first,” said FPSB CEO Dante De Gori, CFP. “Research shows people who work with a financial planner, like a CFP professional, report a higher quality of life, more financial confidence and resilience, and more financial satisfaction* – World Financial Planning Day is the perfect occasion for all to discover why.”

Last year, the campaign achieved an estimated global audience reach of more than 580 million people through media coverage, financial education events and social media as 20 territories around the world united to celebrate World Financial Planning Day. Building on this success, the 2025 campaign will include a variety of educational activities across the globe to raise awareness of the value of financial planning. Events and programs will be featured on the WFPD website in September.

“Around the world, our network of organizations and CFP professional community are uniting with a shared purpose – to empower people to take control of their financial well-being, now and in the future. Through coordinated financial education events and outreach efforts, we are championing the value of financial planning and helping individuals make confident, informed decisions that lead to better lives,” added De Gori. “We look forward to hosting our ninth annual World Financial Planning Day, alongside IOSCO’s World Investor Week, to raise awareness of the wide-ranging benefits of financial planning.”

Rodrigo Buenaventura, IOSCO Secretary General said: “Financial education is the foundation for making informed financial and investment decisions that support life goals. We’re pleased to support World Financial Planning Day in partnership with IOSCO’s World Investor Week to help individuals discover the value of financial planning, build essential skills, and enhance investor resilience and protection.”

“We value our longstanding collaboration with FPSB in support of World Financial Planning Day, a key initiative of IOSCO’s World Investor Week,” said Chair of IOSCO’s Committee on Retail Investors Camille Beaudoin. “Together, our efforts are helping individuals around the world gain the knowledge and skills needed to strengthen financial resilience and invest confidently in their future.”

More information about World Financial Planning Day and World Investor Week is available on worldfpday.org and worldinvestorweek.org and by joining the #WFPD2025 and #IOSCOWIW2025 conversations on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.