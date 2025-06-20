World Productivity Day: boost your productivity with these 5 fun hacks!

Today is World Productivity Day. When working from home, the office, or just doing everyday tasks, it’s natural for our energy levels and productivity to fluctuate. In something a bit different, Furniture At Work has shared five energy-boosting productivity hacks to help beat the afternoon blues.

Sniff lemon or lemon essential oil

The scent of lemon has been found to increase concentration and alertness as well as lead to fewer errors. Not to mention it’s a kitchen staple.

To incorporate this into your working day, add sliced lemons to your water, carry a lemon-scented essential oil around for on-the-go scent, or if possible, light a candle.

For a quick at home energy-boosting hack, clean with lemon-scented products as these will help you feel more relaxed and uplifted.

Say the alphabet backwards out loud

Quick brain games are great to help stimulate the mind. These can be used both in workplace settings and everyday life.

One example is saying the alphabet backwards and out loud. While this may sound easy, it is far from it! Doing this forces the brain to fully engage and snaps you out of autopilot. Try it with a colleague and time each other for a challenge.

Say hello to yellow

Yellow has been found to help employees feel more creative and energised. So, whether at home or in the office, get out the yellow stationery, wear a yellow outfit, and decorate your space with all things yellow!

The workspace has a significant impact on productivity so be sure to create a workspace that fills you with joy. Whether that’s with yellow paint, plants, pictures or post its, make your desk a haven for everything you love.

Get up and go

A brisk walk, grabbing a coffee or using the stairs instead of the lift is a great way to increase productivity. Being sat down for prolonged periods of time can have a detrimental effect on the body, and it’s recommended to get up and move about as often as you can.

A simple lunchtime walk or some light stretching can help you feel refreshed and refocused giving you a break from simply sitting and looking at the screen.

If you’re at home, why not give the room you’re in a quick tidy or go and spend some time in the garden (weather permitting!).

Ditch the loungewear and wear shoes

What we wear can have a significant effect on our performance, as a study showed 52% of UK professionals felt more productive when wearing a suit or smart attire.

While loungewear may seem like the most comfortable option when working from home, the cosy hoodie and joggers are not the best to wear when it comes to being productive.

When it comes clothing in the office, try wearing smart shoes and putting on a jacket or a blazer, as this triggers a psychological shift and signals to your brain it’s time to work.

To explore more tips on creating a productive and comfortable work environment, visit: https://www.furniture-work.co.uk/blog.