YouGov poll ahead of November Budget shows over half of the British public want complete abolition of IHT

A YouGov poll commissioned by law firm Kingsley Napley shows 54% – over half of the British public – now want a complete abolition of Inheritance Tax (IHT), up from 49% a year ago.

Opposition to tougher IHT rules has grown since this time last year, despite the state of the public finances.

76% now oppose an increase in the current 40% rate at which IHT is levied, up from 69% in September 2024;

67% favour raising the £325k threshold at which IHT must be paid, a small increase compared to 64% last year.

A further finding is that only a fraction of respondents has taken professional advice to reduce a potential inheritance tax liability. Three-quarters (76%) have either not considered or decided against doing so, despite the fact that ever more estates are falling within the net of inheritance tax.

The research comes just weeks ahead of Rachel Reeves’ Autumn Budget where she is widely expected to keep the current thresholds in place but introduce further tweaks to IHT exemptions, following changes to pension taxation and the business and agricultural land reliefs she has already targeted. Rumours have included that the Chancellor may introduce a gift cap and/or changes to the tapering rules on gift allowances. There have also been reports of her looking to remove the primary residence nil rate band exemption.

James Ward, Partner and Head of Private Client at Kingsley Napley, says: “Inheritance tax is effectively this country’s wealth tax. It is only paid by 1 in 20 estates and whilst it is not a big money spinner for the Treasury in the scheme, it will no doubt be tempting for the Chancellor to squeeze more revenue out of these estates given her other pledges. Ms Reeves is unlikely to give two hoots about growing public opposition to IHT reform, despite the fact it is evenly spread in the voter community. The next election is also likely too far off for her to choose political over economic value in outflanking Farage.”

“We have had a busy summer of clients wanting to estate plan ahead of possible IHT related Budget measures,” James adds. “However interestingly, our research shows that only 5% of the general public have taken advice on mitigating any IHT that may be due on their estate. Many may therefore be missing an opportunity to protect their estates for loved ones left behind. Of course, the irony of any forthcoming Budget measures is that the property market slow down and increased caution of parents gifting to their offspring Bank of Mum & Dad style may mean any IHT changes become an own goal for the Treasury in any event.”

"There is still time to gift out of excess income, set-up trusts or benefit from potentially exempt transfers before these measures are blocked in future," James Ward says.

“There is still time to gift out of excess income, set-up trusts or benefit from potentially exempt transfers before these measures are blocked in future,” James Ward says.

